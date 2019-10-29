Beghin returns for ACES trip down south
Tuesday 29 October 2019
The Auckland ACES will take a settled squad into Round Two of the Plunket Shield against the Otago Volts starting tomorrow.
BLACKCAPS opener Martin Guptill will resume international duty making way for opener Graeme Beghin.
Beghin will make his return to University Oval, where the right-hander scored his maiden First Class century during his last outing.
The second-placed ACES head to Dunedin on the back of a tense 38-run victory during the final session against the Central Stags.
Skipper Robert O'Donnell is pleased with the ACES' start to the season and impressed with the fight shown in trying conditions.
"It was a great way to start the summer against one of the strongest sides in the competition. The guys put their hands up on a tough surface with bat and ball."
With just the one forced change to the squad, O'Donnell said the ACES look in a good space and are ready to go again.
"We are excited for the trip down south with a focus on keeping the ball rolling. We are enjoying the challenge of Plunket Shield cricket."
MATCH DETAILS:
Otago Volts vs. Auckland ACES
Tuesday 30 October - 2 November
University Oval, Dunedin
10.30 am
Auckland ACES squad | Plunket Shield vs. Otago Volts
Robert
O'Donnell (c)
Graeme Beghin
Jamie Brown
Mark Chapman
Ben Horne
Kyle Jamieson
Ben Lister
Matt McEwan
Glenn Phillips
Jeet Raval
Sean Solia
Will Somerville
