Beghin returns for ACES trip down south



Tuesday 29 October 2019



The Auckland ACES will take a settled squad into Round Two of the Plunket Shield against the Otago Volts starting tomorrow.

BLACKCAPS opener Martin Guptill will resume international duty making way for opener Graeme Beghin.

Beghin will make his return to University Oval, where the right-hander scored his maiden First Class century during his last outing.

The second-placed ACES head to Dunedin on the back of a tense 38-run victory during the final session against the Central Stags.

Skipper Robert O'Donnell is pleased with the ACES' start to the season and impressed with the fight shown in trying conditions.

"It was a great way to start the summer against one of the strongest sides in the competition. The guys put their hands up on a tough surface with bat and ball."

With just the one forced change to the squad, O'Donnell said the ACES look in a good space and are ready to go again.

"We are excited for the trip down south with a focus on keeping the ball rolling. We are enjoying the challenge of Plunket Shield cricket."

MATCH DETAILS:

Otago Volts vs. Auckland ACES

Tuesday 30 October - 2 November

University Oval, Dunedin

10.30 am

Auckland ACES squad | Plunket Shield vs. Otago Volts

Robert O'Donnell (c)

Graeme Beghin

Jamie Brown

Mark Chapman

Ben Horne

Kyle Jamieson

Ben Lister

Matt McEwan

Glenn Phillips

Jeet Raval

Sean Solia

Will Somerville

