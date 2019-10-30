Tour Announce: Orville Peck announces debut NZ show

AUCKLAND, NZ (Oct 30, 2019) – On the heels of his critically acclaimed debut album Pony, out now via Sub Pop Records, enigmatic country star ORVILLE PECK has announced that he will be touring Australia and New Zealand in January 2020. The tour will begin on Friday, January 10 in Sydney, for Sydney Festival, and find Orville and his bandmates playing The Tuning Fork in Auckland, The Foundry in Brisbane, Howler in Melbourne and Mona Foma Festival in Launceston, Tasmania. See below for a full list of dates.

Tickets for all shows go on sale at 1pm Monday, November 4.

My Live Nation members can secure tickets first during the exclusive pre-sale beginning 12pm Friday, November 1 until 12pm Monday, November 4.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.co.nz.

Pony features the official videos and singles “Dead of Night,” “Turn to Hate,” “Big Sky,” “Hope To Die” and “Buffalo Run,” and was produced by Orville Peck. The album was recorded and mixed by Jordan Koop at The Noise Floor on Gabriola Island, British Columbia and mastered by Harris Newman at Grey Market Mastering in Montreal, Quebec and is now available worldwide through the Sub Pop Mega Mart.

Orville recently graced the Autumn cover of the British GQ and has received praise from such press outlets as, NPR, Vogue, The New Yorker, New York Times, LA Times, Billboard, Mojo, The Line of Best Fit, The Guardian, Rolling Stone, Uncut and many more.

ORVILLE PECK

NEW ZEALAND 2020

THE TUNING FORK, AUCKLAND

SUNDAY JANUARY 12



TICKETS ON SALE 1PM MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4

Live Nation pre-sale begins 12pm Friday, November 1 until 12pm Monday, November 4

For complete tour and ticket information, visit orvillepeck.com & www.livenation.co.nz

© Scoop Media

