Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Tour Announce: Orville Peck announces debut NZ show

Wednesday, 30 October 2019, 10:21 am
Press Release: Live Nation Entertainment

AUCKLAND, NZ (Oct 30, 2019) – On the heels of his critically acclaimed debut album Pony, out now via Sub Pop Records, enigmatic country star ORVILLE PECK has announced that he will be touring Australia and New Zealand in January 2020. The tour will begin on Friday, January 10 in Sydney, for Sydney Festival, and find Orville and his bandmates playing The Tuning Fork in Auckland, The Foundry in Brisbane, Howler in Melbourne and Mona Foma Festival in Launceston, Tasmania. See below for a full list of dates.

Tickets for all shows go on sale at 1pm Monday, November 4.

My Live Nation members can secure tickets first during the exclusive pre-sale beginning 12pm Friday, November 1 until 12pm Monday, November 4.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.co.nz.

Pony features the official videos and singles “Dead of Night,” “Turn to Hate,” “Big Sky,” “Hope To Die” and “Buffalo Run,” and was produced by Orville Peck. The album was recorded and mixed by Jordan Koop at The Noise Floor on Gabriola Island, British Columbia and mastered by Harris Newman at Grey Market Mastering in Montreal, Quebec and is now available worldwide through the Sub Pop Mega Mart.

Orville recently graced the Autumn cover of the British GQ and has received praise from such press outlets as, NPR, Vogue, The New Yorker, New York Times, LA Times, Billboard, Mojo, The Line of Best Fit, The Guardian, Rolling Stone, Uncut and many more.

ORVILLE PECK
NEW ZEALAND 2020

THE TUNING FORK, AUCKLAND
SUNDAY JANUARY 12


TICKETS ON SALE 1PM MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4
Live Nation pre-sale begins 12pm Friday, November 1 until 12pm Monday, November 4

For complete tour and ticket information, visit orvillepeck.com & www.livenation.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Live Nation Entertainment on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Political Thriller Frost/Nixon Opens at Wellington's Gryphon Theatre

Stagecraft’s production of the gripping, thriller-style, true story of the most-watched political interview in history - written by Peter Morgan and directed by Tanya Piejus - opens tonight. More>


Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 