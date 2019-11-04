Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

PJ Masks Keep the Fun Times Coming at Santa’s Party!

Monday, 4 November 2019, 3:54 pm
Press Release: Elephant Publicity

Once families have cheered for their favourite Farmers Santa Parade characters and waved to the man in red it’s time to get the party started at Santa’s Party, from 2.30PM on Sunday 24th of November.

Santa’s Party will see Aotea Square burst into festive life with FREE entertainment for the whole whanau. Headliners this year offer a special treat as kid heroes PJ Masks take to the stage with a high energy performance from their live stage show.

By day, Connor, Amaya, and Greg are your typical kids playing on the schoolyard. By night, they turn into the costumed crime-fighting trio. Discover the real meaning of being a hero with Catboy, Owlette and Gekko live on stage, singing, dancing and performing the PJ Masks special superpower moves.

PJ Masks will be joined by MC Mike Puru from The Hits, The West City Concert Band, a performance from Auckland Performing Arts Academy’s The Addams Family, A New Musical Comedy, the Auckland City Brass Band and the highly talented West Auckland hip hop dance crew Freshmans Dance Crew.

The fun continues off stage with giveaways, rides, food vendors, sponsor activations, and even one last chance to see Santa before he heads back to the North Pole to pack the slay for Christmas Eve.
Santa’s Party in Aotea Square – THE ULTIMATE FAMILY CHRISTMAS PARTY OF 2019!
Santa’s Party Line-up:
2.30pm – West City Concert Band
3.00pm – Gull's Santa's Shout 2.0: The Epic $10k Giveaway
3.10pm – PJ Masks ‘Meet The Heroes’ Stage Show
3.35pm – Freshmans Dance Crew
4.00pm – Santa Well Wishes
4.05pm – The Addams Family – A New Musical Comedy
4.20pm – Auckland City Brass Band

Times are approximate and subject to change.
Farmers Santa Parade: Sunday 24 November 2019
Rain Date: Sunday 1 December 2019
Pre-Parade Entertainment: 12pm-1pm
Parade: 1-2.30pm
Santa’s Party: 2.30pm – 5pm

www.santaparade.co.nz
#FarmersSantaParade
www.facebook.com/Farmers-Santa-Parade-Auckland


ends

