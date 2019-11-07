Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

ACES add Ferguson fire for Basin battle

Thursday, 7 November 2019, 11:51 am
Press Release: Auckland Cricket


The ACES' Plunket Shield attack will have some added spice for their trip to the Basin Reserve to take on the Wellington Firebirds starting on Friday.

Speedster Lockie Ferguson returns, having been released by the BLACKCAPS after taking 2-25 during Tuesday's 14-run T20 victory over England, with Ben Lister dropping out of the squad.

The ACES hope to shake off last week's frustration in Dunedin, where all four days were abandoned.

Matthew McEwan, who took eight wickets in the ACES season-opening 38-run win against the Central Stags, said the side has moved on from the disappointment of Round Two and are ready to go again.

"It's frustrating because we were all amped after the first game. We couldn't do anything about the conditions though, so there is no point in dwelling on it.

"We have to get on with the next job, and that is Wellington."

McEwan said the squad understand the challenge the Firebirds present on an early-season wicket at the Basin, where the hosts have already defeated Otago and Canterbury this season.

"Our goal is to put the Firebirds under a bit of pressure. If we can put a total on the board and bowl well, we'll go a long way to doing that.

"Having Lockie back is a big boost to the group, but it's about all of us playing our part and being smart about what we do."

The first ball is set to be bowled at 10.30 am, Friday 8 November.

Auckland ACES squad | Plunket Shield vs. Wellington | Basin Reserve

Robert O’Donnell (c)
Graeme Beghin
Jamie Brown
Mark Chapman
Lockie Ferguson
Ben Horne
Kyle Jamieson
Matt McEwan
Glenn Phillips
Jeet Raval
Sean Solia
Will Somerville

