NZ Polo Open set for a spectacular event

The sporting and social event of the summer

12th November 2019

It is an exciting time for the nation’s most prestigious polo tournament, with the announcement of BMW as lead sponsor for the 43rd NZ Polo Open, to be held in Clevedon on Saturday 22nd February 2020.

The NZ Polo Open has earned its reputation as the sporting and social event of the summer, set in the picturesque Auckland Polo Club grounds, attracting big crowds and showcasing competitive polo at its best.

“We are thrilled to have BMW as our lead sponsor,” says Lucy Ainsley, Executive Director of the BMW NZ Polo Open. “Our 2020 event is shaping up to be the best yet and our partnership with BMW will take the event to the next level, with more side-line action and extra glitz and glamour. It has been a fantastic few months planning, I can’t wait for everyone to see it come together in February.’

The NZ Polo Open is a highlight on the global polo circuit for professional polo players and the calibre of sporting talent taking the field in February will be exceptional. Six teams will compete for the coveted trophy and along with NZ’s best, polo players will arrive from England, Argentina, Australia and South Africa especially for the tournament.

Side-line highlights will be the much-anticipated BMW versus horse race and for those keen to dress to impress entries are open for Fashion on the Field. The Ladies Veuve Clicquot magnum dash and the Men’s Rodd and Gunn dash will give the crowd a chance to compete on the field. The Flagship VIP Polo Lounge (320m2) is open to public sales for the first time and will offer a similar experience to England’s ‘Royal day at the polo.’

George FM will host the afterparty on the Chukka Lawn and for music fans attending Six60 there will be a bus from the polo grounds to Western Springs

“The BMW NZ Polo Open offers spectators an exhilarating polo experience second to none and is the perfect place to be with friends or clients,’ says Ainsley, “The fusion of sport, fashion and entertainment makes it a great day out for all ages.”

