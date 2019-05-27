Northland Education to Employment Pathways to Be Mapped

200 Secondary School Teachers from throughout Northland will meet at Whangarei Boys High School on 31 May 2019 to grow their understanding of the employment and training opportunities available now in Northland.

The E2E Teachers Only Day is being hosted by the Education 2 Employment Task Force. A group of schools, industry, training and government officials who have come together to help close the gap between Secondary School, Training and Employment.

“We recognise there is an increasing demand for all Secondary Teachers to know more about career pathways. This event is a connector for our teachers”.

Allister Gilbert, Deputy Principal - Whangarei Boys High School.

“E2E has been successful in securing support from across the sector including over 18 employers, 8 education providers and 9 ITOs. That’s a massive indication of how we want to better connect with Secondary Schools” Lisa Halvorson, Director - Work Ready.

Employers from across Northland will promote their industry and provide participants with a snapshot into local work prospects.

“Maori in Tai Tokerau have a major role in building our regional economic development. This E2E event will showcase some of the awesome Maori businesses operating in our region.” Huhana Lyndon CEO - Ngati Hine Forestry Trust, MC for the event.

“This is a great chance for industry to share with Secondary Teachers the jobs available in Northland for their students” Kevin Ihaka, Director – Forest Protection Services.

Participants and Schools will utilise the E2E Teachers Only Day as a catalyst for strengthening knowledge and understanding of the career pathways available locally and supporting their learners into relevant training and development opportunities.

The E2E Taskforce is an initiative supported by the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Social Development.

