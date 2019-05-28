Yoobee Colleges Becomes NZ's Largest Creative College

Yoobee Colleges Becomes New Zealand’s Largest Specialised Creative And It College

28 May 2019 – Five design and arts colleges have been united under one new brand – Yoobee Colleges – to become New Zealand’s largest independent specialised creative and IT college.

Yoobee Colleges brings together South Seas Film & Television School, Animation College, Yoobee School of Design, AMES – The Institute of IT and Design and Arts (Canterbury) to create New Zealand’s largest specialised college delivering innovative, practical and industry relevant training.

Yoobee Colleges offers students around the country a range of bachelor degrees, diplomas and certificates across the disciplines of design, animation, technology, film, makeup, fashion and performing arts. As an NZQA-ranked Category 1 provider, the focus is on turning creativity into careers in New Zealand and around the globe, with specialised academic tutors and industry leaders.

Ana Maria Rivera, Chief Executive Officer, Yoobee Colleges said, “As a group we are joining a community of colleges at the cutting edge of the technical and creative sectors, delivering top-notch work- and world-ready graduates with an amazing combination of technical and soft skills which is what the industry is crying out for.”

Ms Rivera added, “As one brand we can strengthen relationships, and enable greater pathway options for students and stronger educational outcomes. We have some of the best creative educators in New Zealand on board for the joint purpose of training the country’s top creatives and IT professionals, and getting them into rewarding careers.”







Within the new main brand name, Yoobee Colleges, there will be schools of specialisation:

• School of Design

• School of Animation

• School of Film

• School of Technology

• Short & Online Courses

Currently Yoobee Colleges has around 1800 students across seven national campuses. Students will now benefit from the schools and programmes being under one clear brand, by giving them access to greater pathway opportunities, more resources and the power of being part of a highly regarded community of colleges.

Ms Rivera said, “While our name will change, the results of years of programme development and refinement, and our colleges’ excellent academic track record will remain, ensuring we continue to deliver the best creative and IT educational opportunities and outcomes in New Zealand.”

The rebrand includes a top-to-bottom redesign of the Group’s website, logo, graphics, communications and correspondence. The new brand assets include a refined logo, along with a new website and other visual communications that utilise simple graphics.

Ms Rivera added, “Throughout the redesign process we had the opportunity to reflect on what makes us a respected creative and IT education group. It became apparent that our welcoming environment, where students are supported to learn work-ready skills, was really valued. Students felt they found their tribe, and their creativity was directed into career pathways. With small classes, mentoring, industry experienced tutors, access to the latest facilities and events, we are excited to continue our reputation as the hub of creative and digital learning.”

Ends

© Scoop Media

