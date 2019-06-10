Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Early childhood ed fellowship exploring pedagogy in STEEAM

Monday, 10 June 2019
NZ Council for Educational Research

Media release: Early childhood education fellowship to support exploration of innovative approaches to pedagogy in STEEAM


Monday 10 June 2019

The 2019 Margaret May Blackwell Travel Fellowship, worth up to $16000, has been awarded to Janette Kelly-Ware. Her proposal is entitled Beyond Aotearoa New Zealand: Exploring the creative and pedagogical possibilities of STEEAM through play based learning, 'working theories,' and the eyes of others.

Dr Kelly-Ware, a lecturer in early childhood education at the University of Waikato, will use the Fellowship to explore innovative international practice in play-based learning, working theories and integrated curriculum around science, technology, engineering/environmental education, arts and mathematics (STEEAM) subject areas.

“Through the support of this Fellowship I’ll be able to bring ideas about innovative practice back to Aotearoa to share, in order to enhance the pedagogical possibilities available to teachers, children and their families,” said Dr Kelly-Ware.

Dr Kelly-Ware proposes to travel to Sweden, Germany, Netherlands, and Australia.

The Margaret May Blackwell Travel Fellowship is awarded annually to people working in early childhood education, to enable international study that will benefit the profession in Aotearoa New Zealand. The Fellowship is administered by NZCER on behalf of the Trustees.



