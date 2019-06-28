Wellington High School awarded gold









Image: Service IQ



Today a Wellington High School student has cooked their way into the National Secondary Schools Culinary Competition (NSSCC) grand final.

Nikita Dyer was crowned the regional winner for the Wellington competition after he impressed judges with his dish titled Carrot and pork gyoza with spicy quick pickled vegetables and carrot and ginger sauce.

The judges’ comments included praise for his skill, beautiful presentation and flavoursome combinations, which beat out four other competitors.

The students had to prepare, cook and plate two individual portions of an entrée course within 60 minutes. Fresh carrots were a main component of the dish.

From here Dyer will collaborate with a fellow school student to form a team of two. Together they will compete against 8 other schools in the national grand final in Auckland on September 3.