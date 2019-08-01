It’s the final countdown
WEDNESDAY, JULY 31, 2019
After three years, New Zealand’s largest-ever fundraising campaign is coming to an end.
For all our Futures was publicly
launched in 2016 to ensure the University of Auckland was in
a place to help answer to some of the biggest questions that
affect society today: Can we dramatically improve cancer
survival rates? Can we restore our unique natural
environment? Can we build a robust modern economy?
Every dollar raised in the For All of Our Futures
campaign has been earmarked to make a tangible difference -
from establishing scholarships, to taking cancer drugs to
clinical trials, to housing 328 Little Blue Penguin pairs,
to supporting science and mathematics teachers in schools.
Donors, trusts and foundations, alumni, staff, and
friends of the University have contributed towards the
campaign which is expected to reach the $300 million target.
The campaign closes on 31 October.
New Zealand ranks
third in the 2018 World Giving Index, which measures
activities such as helping a stranger, donating money and
volunteering time. In 2014, New Zealanders gave nearly $3
billion, a little over half of it from individuals, 40
percent from trusts and foundations, and 3 percent from
businesses.
Vice-Chancellor Professor Stuart
McCutcheon said that philanthropy was about investing in or
supporting activities to enhance the human condition; one
person or organisation being generous to many.
“For
All Our Futures has benefitted from substantial endowments
and gifts from business leaders and philanthropists, through
to smaller and equally generous one-off and annual
donations. The majority of the gifts have been made for a
specific purpose, from funding academic positions and
research projects, to supporting scholarship
initiatives.”
“The University of Auckland plays a
critical role as New Zealand’s foremost research
institution, and with the help of donors, we have been able
to achieve real research breakthroughs. This includes the
development of new approaches to cancer therapy,
establishing New Zealand’s first Medsafe-approved
laboratory to manufacture melanoma vaccines for trial, and
developing innovative chemical technology to generate cancer
vaccines.
"With Auckland Hospital, we have
established the Auckland Cancer Trials Centre which offers
patients access to early phase anticancer treatments, and
the Auckland Regional Tissue Bank that collects, stores and
curates cancer samples from across the Auckland region,
making them available for current and future research.
“We have also been able to vastly increase our support
of students, particularly those from disadvantaged
communities but also those of outstanding ability. This has
included putting the NCEA science and maths curriculum
online, free-to-air, to support teachers and students in low
decile and rural schools. We have been able to develop
mentoring programmes in low decile schools, where Māori and
Pacific students predominate, to support those students to
be successful in secondary school and go on to tertiary
education. More generally, over the course of the campaign,
philanthropy has allowed us to nearly treble the number of
scholarships funded by donors who have stepped up to support
a wide variety of students."
Professor McCutcheon
says this is only a tiny sample of the impacts of the
campaign. He looks forward to sharing more of the important
programmes, research, and student support made possible by
the generosity of people from New Zealand and around the
world in coming months, and to thanking everyone involved
when the final total is announced on 21 November.
Every day for 100 days, the outcomes (or impacts) of the
donations will be shared on the For all our Futures Campaign
website.
