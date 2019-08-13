Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Ara’s Toque d’Or team plated up gold

Tuesday, 13 August 2019, 3:20 pm
Press Release: Ara Institute


Yesterday, three outstanding hospitality students from Ara defended last year’s title of Supreme Winner in the prestigious annual Nestlé Toque d’Or student culinary competition and served up a menu that was worth its weight in gold.

Ara’s patisserie tutor and Toque d’Or team Manager, Adele Hingston, says fellow mentors Michael Andrew and Heather Dyksma as well as the students are absolutely thrilled about winning the competition back-to-back.

“A lot of hard work was put into training for this competition and it is wonderful to see the students shine.”

“We had tough competitors. The fact that there were only three teams didn’t really make it any easier. Instead it actually put more pressure on us.”

The kitchen team, Corentin Esquenet and Anu Kashyap, had to prepare a three-course menu within a set timeframe in a live kitchen cook off while front of house student Ben Crean’s excellent service skills stood out to the diners.

The menu started with an entree of Akaroa Salmon sous vide with burnt citrus salt, cucumber jelly, beetroot puree, crème fraiche and granola as entrée followed by a New Zealand beef sirloin served with beef short rib dumpling, cauliflower and horseradish puree, kumara fondant, sauté greens, salsa verde and red wine braising jus for the main course. The stunning desert, a milk chocolate, hazelnut and passionfruit entremet with lemon and buckwheat crumb, chocolate ribbon and burnt butter crème brulée ice cream, concluded the menu.

The dishes impressed a panel of top industry judges headed by high profile and leading culinary figure Darren Wright from Christchurch. All teams were graded against WorldChefs International Judging Standards, which include food preparation, presentation, taste and service.

Winning Toque d’Or also included a culinary trip to Australia. The Ara-team received an invitation to attend Fine Foods Sydney and watch the national final of the Australian Toque d’Or competition.

Nestlé Toque d’Or is a nationwide tough cooking and service challenge and winning first place is no small feat. The national competition has proven to be the platform to shine a spotlight on emerging culinary and restaurant service superstars.

Ara, and its predecessors Christchurch Polytechnic Institute of Technology (CPIT) and Aoraki Polytechnic, have previously won the annual competition fifteen and one time(s) respectively out of the twenty-seven times it has been held since 1991. The Institute last took home the first place title in 2018.

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Ara Institute on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Wellington: Little Blue Penguins Near Station Again

There have been more sightings of penguins near Wellington Railway Station on Sunday night, this time waddling into a parking building above a burger restaurant. More>>

ALSO:

Heracles inexpectatus: Giant Ex-Parrot Discovered

“New Zealand is well known for its giant birds. Not only moa dominated avifaunas, but giant geese and adzebills shared the forest floor, while a giant eagle ruled the skies. But until now, no-one has ever found an extinct giant parrot – anywhere.” More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Sam Brooks' Burn Her Sets Circa Theatre Ablaze

Burn Her is engaging, witty, and exceptionally sharp, with every line of dialogue inserted for a reason and perfectly delivered by the two leads, who manage to command their space without competing against each other. More>>

ALSO:

National Piecon: Pie King Wins Again

Patrick Lam is this year’s Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards winner. With this, his seventh win, he is our most awarded baker, clutching his crown in a one-point victory over his opponents with a stunning mince and cheese pie. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 