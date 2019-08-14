Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Government ignores impending childcare disaster

Wednesday, 14 August 2019, 2:07 pm
Press Release: Early Childhood Council

Media Release

Date: 15th August 2019

Government ignores impending childcare disaster

The latest response by the Ministry of Education to an Official Information Act request confirms nothing is being done to relieve the pressure childcare centres are under as a result of the current teacher shortage.

“The Ministry are sitting on their hands” according to ECC CEO Peter Reynolds.

Mr Reynolds made the request following Minister of Education Chris Hipkins’ statement in response to a question regarding the lack of action over the teacher shortage in childcare. Hipkins commented that the “Ministry are working on it”.

This led to the OIA request for details of exactly what the Ministry are doing.

The response received details two initiatives to recruit new teachers, which means the sector won’t see the benefit of that activity for several years. One initiative involves teachers needing to complete a refresher course, with a completion time of around 12 months. The second initiative, a targeted marketing campaign, includes attracting students into teaching, which could take three or four years to deliver a result.

Data previously released by the Ministry shows that the number of student ECE teachers remains beneath the number of current vacancies in the sector.

For some time the Ministry refused to accept there was a teacher shortage in childcare at all. Then, after their colleagues at Immigration New Zealand, acknowledged the shortage by placing ECE teachers back on the Skills Shortage List, the Ministry of Education finally acknowledged there is a shortage after all.

“The Ministry are failing in their duty to the hundreds of thousands of pre-school-aged children and the thousands of parents engaged in our sector. The Ministry are responsible for the environment in which early childhood education services in New Zealand operate. They are also singularly the biggest threat to ECE services at present,” said Mr Reynolds

“While childcare services struggle with the teacher shortage and are offered no relief from the Minister or Ministry, the latter persists in beating the sector up with ever-increasing compliance visits.”

We see daily evidence of ECE services struggling under the pressure.

Two initiatives to grow teacher numbers in future years does not provide relief today.

The Ministry also refers to their Education Workforce Strategy initiative, but fails to acknowledge that this is a longer-term initiative, offering little solace to those struggling right now. Nor does the Ministry comment on the fact that their two top officials leading this work have resigned, leaving these longer-term plans up in the air.

Attached: OIA response, Ministry of Education, dated 7th August 2019
Peter_Reynolds_OIA_1199216.pdf
R__46_1192898__BN__Hipkins_Redacted.pdf

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Early Childhood Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

More Large Birds: Giant Fossil Penguin Find In Waipara

The discovery of Crossvallia waiparensis, a monster penguin from the Paleocene Epoch (between 66 and 56 million years ago), adds to the list of gigantic, but extinct, New Zealand fauna. These include the world’s largest parrot, a giant eagle, giant burrowing bat, the moa and other giant penguins. More>>

Wellington: Little Blue Penguins Near Station Again

There have been more sightings of penguins near Wellington Railway Station on Sunday night, this time waddling into a parking building above a burger restaurant. More>>

ALSO:

Heracles inexpectatus: Giant Ex-Parrot Discovered

“New Zealand is well known for its giant birds. Not only moa dominated avifaunas, but giant geese and adzebills shared the forest floor, while a giant eagle ruled the skies. But until now, no-one has ever found an extinct giant parrot – anywhere.” More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Sam Brooks' Burn Her Sets Circa Theatre Ablaze

Burn Her is engaging, witty, and exceptionally sharp, with every line of dialogue inserted for a reason and perfectly delivered by the two leads, who manage to command their space without competing against each other. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 