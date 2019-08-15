Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Dunedin showcased to international education delegation

Thursday, 15 August 2019, 2:17 pm
Press Release: University of Otago

(Dunedin, 15 August 2019) – An international education delegation visiting Dunedin on Friday 16 August will help to boost the University of Otago and City of Dunedin’s profile in key student recruitment markets the United States, the United Kingdom and France.

The delegation consists of 11 staff from universities based in major US cities including Boston, Washington, Denver and Philadelphia. An international study agent from England and another from France are accompanying the group.

They will explore a variety of the University of Otago campus facilities before touring the city.

University of Otago’s International Office Director, Jason Cushen, says, “After the visit the delegation members will be able to return home with insight and a good understanding of what studying and living in Dunedin is like, and will be in a much better position to share this with potential students and their parents.

“We already have a high calibre of students coming to study in Dunedin from these countries, with the US in particular as one of the University’s largest international student markets, bringing in more than 800 students this year. They, and our other international students, add greatly to the vibrancy and cosmopolitan nature of the campus and the city.”

The delegation’s visit to Dunedin is part of a national tour of New Zealand university’s looking at the range and quality of study opportunities and campus experiences. Education New Zealand organised the national tour and Study Dunedin joins with the University of Otago in hosting the group while in Dunedin.

Study Dunedin operates from the Dunedin City Council’s Enterprise Dunedin, whose Director, John Christie, says, “Education is Dunedin’s premier economic activity. Attracting international students not only brings financial gains, it also enhances our reputation around the world.

“After studying here these young people return overseas and carry the word about our areas of research excellence, the beauty of our region and the great lifestyle to be had in our great small city. Our tertiary alumni living overseas are often key contacts for Dunedin businesses wanting to expand. Better yet, they remain or are drawn back, and add to our growing pool of talented citizens.”

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from University of Otago on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

More Large Birds: Giant Fossil Penguin Find In Waipara

The discovery of Crossvallia waiparensis, a monster penguin from the Paleocene Epoch (between 66 and 56 million years ago), adds to the list of gigantic, but extinct, New Zealand fauna. These include the world’s largest parrot, a giant eagle, giant burrowing bat, the moa and other giant penguins. More>>

Wellington: Little Blue Penguins Near Station Again

There have been more sightings of penguins near Wellington Railway Station on Sunday night, this time waddling into a parking building above a burger restaurant. More>>

ALSO:

Heracles inexpectatus: Giant Ex-Parrot Discovered

“New Zealand is well known for its giant birds. Not only moa dominated avifaunas, but giant geese and adzebills shared the forest floor, while a giant eagle ruled the skies. But until now, no-one has ever found an extinct giant parrot – anywhere.” More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Sam Brooks' Burn Her Sets Circa Theatre Ablaze

Burn Her is engaging, witty, and exceptionally sharp, with every line of dialogue inserted for a reason and perfectly delivered by the two leads, who manage to command their space without competing against each other. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 