Dunedin showcased to international education delegation

(Dunedin, 15 August 2019) – An international education delegation visiting Dunedin on Friday 16 August will help to boost the University of Otago and City of Dunedin’s profile in key student recruitment markets the United States, the United Kingdom and France.

The delegation consists of 11 staff from universities based in major US cities including Boston, Washington, Denver and Philadelphia. An international study agent from England and another from France are accompanying the group.

They will explore a variety of the University of Otago campus facilities before touring the city.

University of Otago’s International Office Director, Jason Cushen, says, “After the visit the delegation members will be able to return home with insight and a good understanding of what studying and living in Dunedin is like, and will be in a much better position to share this with potential students and their parents.

“We already have a high calibre of students coming to study in Dunedin from these countries, with the US in particular as one of the University’s largest international student markets, bringing in more than 800 students this year. They, and our other international students, add greatly to the vibrancy and cosmopolitan nature of the campus and the city.”

The delegation’s visit to Dunedin is part of a national tour of New Zealand university’s looking at the range and quality of study opportunities and campus experiences. Education New Zealand organised the national tour and Study Dunedin joins with the University of Otago in hosting the group while in Dunedin.

Study Dunedin operates from the Dunedin City Council’s Enterprise Dunedin, whose Director, John Christie, says, “Education is Dunedin’s premier economic activity. Attracting international students not only brings financial gains, it also enhances our reputation around the world.

“After studying here these young people return overseas and carry the word about our areas of research excellence, the beauty of our region and the great lifestyle to be had in our great small city. Our tertiary alumni living overseas are often key contacts for Dunedin businesses wanting to expand. Better yet, they remain or are drawn back, and add to our growing pool of talented citizens.”

