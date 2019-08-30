University pledges to stand with their students

Today, one of New Zealand's Universities has announced its support for the NZ Strike for Climate day of action on September 27th.

Lincoln University has responded to a letter from Student Association President Kristy Havill, calling on the institution to stand with its students and demand urgent action on climate change.

School Strike 4 Climate NZ welcomes this announcement. "Tens of thousands of students have stood up, and our educational institutions should be the first to stand alongside us in this fight for our futures."

Students should get a clear message from their tertiary provider that participating in the day of action is something to be proud of, not punished for.

Any tertiary provider who disadvantages their students for participating is failing in their role as the critic and conscience of society.

As part of supporting School Strike 4 Climate’s demands for Government, Universities also have a responsibility to show how they will transition their own organisations to net zero by 2040, and to divest from fossil fuels.

But it doesn't stop at the tertiary sector. This is the intergenerational strike. The time is now for us to stand together.

"Businesses leaders will show how much they care about action on climate change if they open the door for their own employees to join us on the street on the 27th September."

Organisations and individuals can register their support for the strike here:

https://www.schoolstrike4climatenz.com/

They can sign the open letter here:

https://www.actionstation.org.nz/





