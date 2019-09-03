SAE Auckland Introduces New Selection Criteria for 2020

SAE Auckland Introduces New Selection Criteria for 2020 Programmes

Studying at SAE Creative Media Institute (SAE Auckland) has never been more popular. With a world-class range of programmes in Screen, Music and Audio Production, SAE’s hands-on, practical, studio-based curriculum means only limited spaces for each intake are available, with demand for places at SAE Auckland at an all-time high. The recent External Evaluation and Review (EER) report from the New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) saw SAE Auckland receive a Category 1 rating – the highest possible appraisal. "Highly effective leadership and self-assessment practices underpin excellent educational performance," says the report.



Due to this high demand, a new set of selection criteria will apply for students applying to enter into SAE Auckland’s 2020 programmes. Applications are now open for 2020’s first trimester, with multiple already submitted.



Until now, academic eligibility had made up the primary part of the application process. Application to the 2020 programmes is comprised of three parts: (a) evidence of academic eligibility, (b) a creative portfolio and (c) evidence of motivation for applying. Acknowledging that creative media students often excel in multimedia forms of communication, evidence for (c) can be provided across a number of formats, including audio, video, written work or a face-to-face interview with the appropriate programme committee.

Enrolment Officer Swap Gomez says the new selection criteria has been in the pipeline for some time as demand for spots at SAE Auckland has steadily increased. “Our classes are rigorous and hands-on and necessarily limited in size,” says Mr Gomez. “We want to ensure students who are accepted into their programme of choice get the most out of their experience at SAE Auckland." The selection criteria also emphasises the importance of making sure students are applying for the programme most appropriate for them. “It’s important to us that students are on the right pathway to achieving their goals and discovering their own capabilities,” Mr Gomez explains.



The sentiment is supported by Campus Director Dr Suzette Major. “It is not surprising given the reputation we have for delivering hands-on practical creative media skills,” says Campus Director Dr Suzette Major. “Our small class sizes, professional studio environments and practical tutelage ensure an industry focused learning experience that will serve students well out in the workforce.”



Prospective applicants are advised to attend the upcoming Open Day on Saturday 14 September, and submit an application online at the link below. The first round of applications will close on 1 October 2019. All applications that have been submitted by this date will be reviewed and suitable candidates selected and offered a place in one of our courses. Should there still be spaces available following this first deadline, applications submitted before 1 December 2019 will be considered. Outside of these two key dates, potential students are welcome to submit an application and it will be placed on a waiting list should a space become available.



For more information regarding the selection criteria and application deadlines click here.



For more information regarding SAE Auckland Open Day, click here.



To submit an application online, click here.

ends

© Scoop Media

