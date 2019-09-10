Rotorua Boys’ High bags Supreme Award at 2019 PM’s Awards

Source: Ministry of Education

EMBARGOED UNTIL 8:15pm, Tuesday 10 September 2019

Rotorua Boys’ High School in the Bay of Plenty region emerged as the biggest winner of the night at the Prime Minister’s Education Excellence Awards ceremony held in Parliament, as it took home the top prize, the Supreme Award.

They also won the Excellence in Leading award. The judging panel said:

"This entry was impressive in that the school had established a boarding hostel which is growing in numbers and is meeting the needs of the students. Having teachers as house-masters is innovative, creating a learning and pastoral environment for the students’ holistic development.

The school demonstrated that there have been significant shifts in the outcomes for these students and that the hostel provides 24-hour learning opportunities. There is a strong element of whānau infrastructure and involvement with the hostel. The entry shows the students are thriving in this environment."

The rest of the winners are:

-Excellence in Engaging - Holy Family School, Porirua

-Excellence in Teaching and Learning - Te Kōhanga Reo ki Rotokawa, Rotorua

-Excellence in Health and Wellbeing Education - Tiaki Early Learning Centre, Rotorua

-2019 Education Focus Prize: Excellence in Māori-medium Education - Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hoani Waititi Marae, Auckland

Ministry of Education Acting Deputy Secretary for Early Learning and Student Achievement, Pauline Cleaver, congratulates all the winners and says they are a testament to the great teaching that’s happening around the country to support learners to succeed.

"Their hard work and dedication to education excellence have changed the lives of children and young people, and will have a lasting impact not just to them, but to their whānau and the community they belong to," she says.

The school received: a combined prize worth $59,000, professional development opportunities, and they will represent New Zealand at an international education event.

NOTES TO THE EDITOR

The Awards celebrate groups of teachers and educators working together, and with students, whānau and communities to deliver excellent outcomes for children and young people. This year saw a total of 20 finalists across all categories.

Award Categories

Prime Minister’s Supreme Award - Rotorua Boys’ High School

This award is selected from the winners in the four Award categories and is determined by the extent of improvement and impact on education outcomes.

Excellence in Engaging Award category - Holy Family School, Porirua

This award celebrates working together as a community to transform relationships and strengthen achievement, leading to improved and sustained outcomes for all children and young people.

Holy Family School, Porirua

Holy Family School focused on whānau and family engagement, and capacity building for the past four years. The school is multicultural, which they have identified as one of their strengths.

They developed The Family So’otaga programme, aimed at meeting the needs of all their students, particularly on transforming relationships between home and school. Their mantra of going above and beyond for their whānau is embedded across the school.

As a result the school’s roll has increased, educational outcomes for children have substantially improved, and positive connections with families have strengthened learning partnerships.

Excellence in Leading Award category - Rotorua Boys’ High School

This award celebrates leadership and its influence on strengthening professional capability and creating a change in conditions, leading to improved and sustained outcomes for all children and young people.

Excellence in Teaching & Learning Award category - Te Kōhanga reo ki Rotokawa

This award celebrates teaching that transforms the learning of all children and young people, and achieves improved and sustained outcomes.

Te Kōhanga reo ki Rotokawa, Rotorua

Te Kōhanga reo ki Rotokawa developed Ngā Kōrero Tuku Iho, an assessment approach grounded in kaupapa Māori principles and utilises wānanga. The approach empowered kaiako to document, analyse and present progress and achievement in a Māori way. There was also strong involvement and contribution from whānau.

Tracking progress through Ngā Kōrero Tuku Iho has enabled mokopuna to become more confident, creative and connected in te reo and tikanga Māori. Connections with whānau have also been strengthened, and they now assume a shared role in identifying and analysing learning for all kōhanga reo mokopuna.

Excellence in Health and Wellbeing Education Award category - Tiaki Early Learning Centre, Rotorua

This award celebrates practices that enhance the health and wellbeing of all children and young people, and achieves improved and sustained outcomes.

Tiaki Early Learning Centre, Rotorua

Tiaki Early Learning Centre has built close connections with their local community and its history and culture, so that their children are able to access the physical, mental, spiritual and emotional benefits these connections offer.

They worked with their whānau and local marae, and made connections with their local schools. They wanted their children to benefit by having a strong relationship with the land to enhance their health and wellbeing and that of Papatūānuku. The programme includes environmental activities with an aim towards zero waste. They also provided plant-based meals for their learners using ingredients from their vegetable gardens.

The centre, which values place-based education, initiated a Tangata Whenuatanga day in the community involving all the children, and a visit to their marae every week.

Their efforts have significantly improved the health and wellbeing of the children. Learners have also developed respect and appreciation of Papatūānuku. The children have gone on to display these characteristics when they start school.

2019 Education Focus Prize: Excellence in Māori-medium Education - Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hoani Waititi Marae, Auckland

This award celebrates Māori-medium education in kōhanga reo and ngā puna kōhungahunga (early learning services), kura, schools and wharekura that delivers excellent outcomes for tamariki and rangatahi.

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hoani Waititi Marae, Auckland

The kura focused on supporting their students and equipping them with skills and tools they need to succeed in adult life and work.

They developed Te Kete Uru Ao, a learner-centric tool that supports the vocational, educational and holistic aspirations of all their learners so they are prepared. This involved a kaupapa Māori learning environment, culturally empowering teaching practice and relevant learning programmes. Each learner has support and input from whānau, kaiako, employers, tertiary providers and community groups.

The result has seen students leaving the kura with excellent qualifications, industry endorsements, work-ready skills and a positive outlook towards their chosen pathway. All of these results are within the context of Te Ao Māori and Te Ao Hurihuri. Their language, identity and culture, combined with the skills and expertise to thrive as Māori has resulted in success for their tamariki.

For more information on the Prime Minister’s Education Excellence Awards, please visit their website: www.pmawards.education.govt.nz

