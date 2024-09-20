Te Taura Whiri I Te Reo Māori Celebrates Board Chair’s Win At The 2024 Women In Governance Awards

Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori is thrilled to announce that its Board Chair, Professor Rawinia Higgins (Ngāi Tūhoe), has been awarded the prestigious Women in Governance Award 2024 in the Māori governance category.

This recognition is a testament to Dr Higgins’ outstanding leadership, commitment to the revitalisation of te reo Māori, advocacy for Māori representation in governance, and Māori womens’ leadership.

Rawinia Higgins (Photo/Supplied)

“Our Toihau is the first wahine to hold the role of Māori Language Commissioner. Demonstrating exceptional dedication to promoting Māori language and culture across many years and many settings, at home and abroad”, says Ngahiwi Apanui-Barr, Tumu Whakahaere (Chief Executive) of Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori.

“Her leadership has inspired many within the Māori community and beyond. She is a true leader, creating change with strength, intellect and charm. We are thoroughly delighted for her to receive this recognition, especially this week - Te Wiki o te Reo Māori.”

The Women in Governance Awards celebrate the achievements of women who have made significant contributions to governance across various sectors.

Dr Higgins is overseas continuing her leadership roles internationally so her award was accepted on her behalf by Charisma Rangipunga, Deputy Chair of the Board.

“In her role as Board Chair, and in numerous others, Rawinia has championed initiatives that strengthen the Māori language and culture, fostering collaboration between Te Taura Whiri and many other organisations,” says Charisma.

“Her vision has played a crucial role in advancing the goals of the Māori Language Commission, making te reo Māori accessible and vibrant in the lives of all New Zealanders”.

Charisma says Rawinia’s leadership embraces indigenous people and language revitalisation throughout the world. Not the least of which is recognised in her election to the Global Taskforce for the International Decade of Indigenous Languages 2022-2032.

“Rawinia’s recognition is not just a personal achievement but a win for all who are dedicated to the revitalisation of our language and culture. Her leadership reflects the essence of Māori governance — strong, inclusive and visionary. We are incredibly proud of her and grateful for her ongoing commitment to our mission.”

E whakanui ana Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori i te toa o Te Toihau ki Ngā Tohu Wāhine Mana Whakahaere 2024:

E hihiko ana Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori ki te pānui atu kua riro i tōna Toihau, a Ahorangi Rāwinia Higgins (Ngāi Tūhoe), te tohu whakahirahira mō te Wahine Mana Whakahaere Māori 2024 i te wāhanga mana whakahaere Māori.

Hei tohu taunaki tēnei i te kaiārahitanga whakahirahira, i te ū ki te whakarauora i te reo Māori, i te tū tautoko kia whai wāhi te Māori ki ngā mana whakahaere, i te kaiārahitanga wāhine Māori anō hoki.

“Ko tō mātou Toihau te wahine tuatahi hei Toihau mō Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori. E whakaatu ana i te ū rawa ki te whakatairanga i te reo Māori me ngā tikanga Māori puta noa i ngā tau maha, i ngā kaupapa maha, ki te kāinga ki tāwāhi anō hoki”, e ai ki a Ngahiwi Apanui-Barr, Tumu Whakahaere o Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori.

“He whakaihi tana kaiārahitanga i te tokomaha o te ao Māori, o waho atu hoki. He kaiārahi tūturu ia, he kaiwhakawhanake mā tōna kaha, mā tōna koi, mā tana whakapoapoa hoki. E tino harikoa ana mātou kua riro i a ia tēnei tohu, i tēnei wiki tonu - Te Wiki o te Reo Māori.”

Ka whakanuia e Ngā Tohu Wāhine Mana Whakahaere ngā mahi nui kua tutuki i ngā wāhine puta noa i ngā kaupapa maha o te mana whakahaere.

Kei tāwāhi kē a Tākuta Higgins e kōkiri ana i āna mahi kaiārahitanga, nā reira ka riro nā Charisma Rangipunga, Toihau Tuarua o Te Taura Whiri te tohu i tiki.

“I roto i tana tūranga Toihau, me te huhua atu o ngā kaupapa, kua kōkirihia e Rāwinia ngā take whakapakari i te reo me ngā tikanga Māori, i whakahoahoa ai anō hoki Te Taura Whiri ki ētahi atu rōpū whakahaere katoa”, e ai ki a Charisma.

“Ko tana whakakitenga he tautoko nui kia koke whakamua ai ngā whāinga o Te Taura Whiri, kia māhorahora ai te reo Māori hei reo ora ki ngā tāngata katoa o Aotearoa”.

Hei tā Charisma ko te kaiārahitanga a Rāwinia e tauawhi ana i ngā iwi taketake me ngā reo taketake puta noa i te ao. Nō konā hoki i tohua ai ia ki te Rōpū o te Ao mō te Ngahurutanga Tau o Ngā Reo Iwi Taketake o te Ao 2022-2032.

“Ahakoa kua riro te tohu nei i a Rāwinia, ehara tana toa i te toa takitahi, he toa takitini mō te hunga katoa e whai ana ki te whakarauora i te reo me ngā tikanga Māori. Hei tauira hoki tana kaiārahitanga i te mauri o te mana whakahaere Māori - he kaha, he whai wāhi, he whakakitenga. E whakahī ana mātou i a ia me tana ū tonu ki tā mātou kaupapa matua.”

