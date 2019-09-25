Bank staff to help teach School Leavers’ Toolkit

25 September 2019

The banking industry will provide hands-on skills to support the School Leavers’ Toolkit by making staff available to teach the financial literacy component, as required.

The New Zealand Bankers’ Association has been involved in the development of the toolkit since it began, providing ideas, specialist expertise and content approval for the financial literacy component.

Banks will continue to be involved. Bank staff will be available to come in and support schools to deliver the toolkit, if schools request this, providing expert knowledge and hands-on experience. Bank experts will also continue to contribute to the next phase of the toolkit.

“Financial literacy is an essential part of raising our kids to have the skills to thrive in the modern world. From basic concepts such as savings accounts to more complex areas like compound interest, the toolkit will get New Zealand kids off to a good start,” says New Zealand Bankers’ Association chief executive Roger Beaumont.

“Almost all New Zealand banks have financial literacy programmes, aimed at a variety of ages, from primary school to adult education. Supporting the toolkit is a natural extension of this work.

“We’re delighted to have been involved in the toolkit so far and look forward to helping with its future development. Bank staff will be happy to help teach it and bring financial literacy to life,” Roger Beaumont says.

The School Leavers’ Toolkit is a government initiative that will provide core skills sets for students leaving school, including civics and citizenship, employability skills, wellbeing and financial literacy.

