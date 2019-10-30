Central Lakes Trust Announce Tertiary Scholarship Recipients
Fifty students from 5 secondary schools were presented tertiary education scholarships at an official awards function held in Cromwell on the 29 October. The scholarships, which are valued at $2,500 each, aim to assist students who study at a tertiary institution.
New to this year’s awards ceremony was the addition of eight Pioneer Energy Science and Technology Scholarships, with 42 Central Lakes Trust scholarships also awarded.
“We’re very pleased to have found a way to support young people to build their futures. In the 13 years this programme has been running we’ve helped 484 young people, to a total amount of $1,176,500,” says Chief Executive, Susan Finlay. “We are delighted to be able to partner with Pioneer Energy this year to offer eight science and technology scholarships. The innovative projects Pioneer are involved with are crucial to the success of what Central Lakes Trust does, it was great to have them here today and part of the proceedings.”
Pioneer Energy is proudly 100% owned by Central Lakes Trust, making up 38% of trusts investment portfolio, and is integral to powering the annual grants budget.
Eligibility for these scholarships requires applicants to be between 16 and 19 years of age and have lived in the Central Lakes Trust region and meet the eligibility criteria. The selection criteria considers various factors including the applicant’s academic record, all-round qualities and achievements.
The guest speaker at the function was Dr Tom Mulholland. Dr Tom, has given over 1000 keynote presentations to international clients like Google, Microsoft, and the Hilton. An ED doctor with 25 years experience and a stand-up comedian, his personal experiences in life have taught him a thing or two about resilience, and it is now his mission to help others on their path.
“There is no better investment we can make in the future success of our community and this region, than to invest in our young. It was fantastic to see so many worthy students. Dr Tom’s speech on resilience really resonated with the audience; in a world where resilience is more important than ever it was poignant to hear his wisdom,” says Susan.
Included with this year’s awards was the Meyer Cruden Engineering Scholarship which was presented to Mathew Johnston by Directors, Carl Meyer and Mark Cruden.
The successful recipients in order by
school, are:
Cromwell College
Myah Scott
Millie Ryan
Emma Deaker
Liam Grant
Hazel Smith
Dunstan High School
Bridget Airey
Jackson Banks
Emily Bennett
Shannon Boyd
Matthew Johnson
Suzie Morrow
Will Nelson
Lotte Rayner
Andre Schaap
Madeline Waldron
Mount Aspiring College
Olivia Bates
Ruth Bennie
Otto Burrows
Annabel Fairbairn
Jessie Fothergill
Tyler Greeks
Peta McKay
Stellar Nepia
Kate Richards
Hayley Yule
Roxburgh Area School
Caitlin Richards
Emma Buchan
Wakatipu High School
Annabelle Black
Hylton Briscoe
Jake Finnigan
Ruby Hamilton
Gracie Hansby
Abby Harford
Gareth Harcombe
Angus Herron
Madison Jones
Seth Mawhinney
Kendra McChlery
Archie Ritchue
Olivia Thompson
Hayato Yoneto
Pioneer Energy
Scholarships
Thomas Hartono (Wakatipu High School)
Jack McCorkindale (Wakatipu High School)
Shanae Forbes (Roxburgh Area School)
Thomas Mullally (Dunstan High School)
O’Rorke Smith (Dunstan High School)
Carwen Williams (Cromwell College)
Jesse Robertson (Mt Aspiring College)
Jaime Toepfer (Mt Aspiring College)