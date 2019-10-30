Central Lakes Trust Announce Tertiary Scholarship Recipients



Fifty students from 5 secondary schools were presented tertiary education scholarships at an official awards function held in Cromwell on the 29 October. The scholarships, which are valued at $2,500 each, aim to assist students who study at a tertiary institution.

New to this year’s awards ceremony was the addition of eight Pioneer Energy Science and Technology Scholarships, with 42 Central Lakes Trust scholarships also awarded.

“We’re very pleased to have found a way to support young people to build their futures. In the 13 years this programme has been running we’ve helped 484 young people, to a total amount of $1,176,500,” says Chief Executive, Susan Finlay. “We are delighted to be able to partner with Pioneer Energy this year to offer eight science and technology scholarships. The innovative projects Pioneer are involved with are crucial to the success of what Central Lakes Trust does, it was great to have them here today and part of the proceedings.”

Pioneer Energy is proudly 100% owned by Central Lakes Trust, making up 38% of trusts investment portfolio, and is integral to powering the annual grants budget.

Eligibility for these scholarships requires applicants to be between 16 and 19 years of age and have lived in the Central Lakes Trust region and meet the eligibility criteria. The selection criteria considers various factors including the applicant’s academic record, all-round qualities and achievements.

The guest speaker at the function was Dr Tom Mulholland. Dr Tom, has given over 1000 keynote presentations to international clients like Google, Microsoft, and the Hilton. An ED doctor with 25 years experience and a stand-up comedian, his personal experiences in life have taught him a thing or two about resilience, and it is now his mission to help others on their path.

“There is no better investment we can make in the future success of our community and this region, than to invest in our young. It was fantastic to see so many worthy students. Dr Tom’s speech on resilience really resonated with the audience; in a world where resilience is more important than ever it was poignant to hear his wisdom,” says Susan.

Included with this year’s awards was the Meyer Cruden Engineering Scholarship which was presented to Mathew Johnston by Directors, Carl Meyer and Mark Cruden.

The successful recipients in order by school, are:

Cromwell College

Myah Scott

Millie Ryan

Emma Deaker

Liam Grant

Hazel Smith

Dunstan High School

Bridget Airey

Jackson Banks

Emily Bennett

Shannon Boyd

Matthew Johnson

Suzie Morrow

Will Nelson

Lotte Rayner

Andre Schaap

Madeline Waldron

Mount Aspiring College

Olivia Bates

Ruth Bennie

Otto Burrows

Annabel Fairbairn

Jessie Fothergill

Tyler Greeks

Peta McKay

Stellar Nepia

Kate Richards

Hayley Yule

Roxburgh Area School

Caitlin Richards

Emma Buchan

Wakatipu High School

Annabelle Black

Hylton Briscoe

Jake Finnigan

Ruby Hamilton

Gracie Hansby

Abby Harford

Gareth Harcombe

Angus Herron

Madison Jones

Seth Mawhinney

Kendra McChlery

Archie Ritchue

Olivia Thompson

Hayato Yoneto

Pioneer Energy Scholarships

Thomas Hartono (Wakatipu High School)

Jack McCorkindale (Wakatipu High School)

Shanae Forbes (Roxburgh Area School)

Thomas Mullally (Dunstan High School)

O’Rorke Smith (Dunstan High School)

Carwen Williams (Cromwell College)

Jesse Robertson (Mt Aspiring College)

Jaime Toepfer (Mt Aspiring College)

