Appeal underway to help brave hearts around NZ



A congenital heart defect (CHD) is the most common birth defect. There is no prevention nor cure for a CHD.

It is also the #1 cause of death in babies and newborns.

Whaimanawa, Zoe, Jackson and Jinhan are just four Brave Hearts who have endured more than many. They’ve all undergone multiple surgeries and live every day with their broken hearts.

Thankfully, standing by their side, through every traumatic diagnosis and surgical procedure, is Heart Kids – the only not-for-profit organisation in New Zealand dedicated to supporting heart children – our Brave Hearts - through life.

June 3rd – 9th is Heart Kids Awareness Week and we are appealing to the New Zealand public for donations to help us continue our dedicated and much needed support for these special Kiwi kids.

Kate Figgins, CEO of Heart Kids New Zealand, says “Every year, more than 600 major heart surgeries are performed on children or babies, sometimes in their first few hours of life.

For many, this won’t be their last operation and they will continue to face the day-to-day challenges associated with their heart condition – and that’s what we are here for. While there are surgical procedures that can improve the heart’s function, there is neither a prevention nor cure for a CHD.”

Heart Kids has over 9000 members and is growing by 15 per cent each year. It provides heart children and their families with practical, emotional and psycho-social services – be it an information brochure, specialist equipment, leadership development for heart youth and adults, specialised camps for heart kids, an opportunity to connect with other families or a hot meal for hospital-bound families.







For many heart families, the support from Heart Kids has been invaluable. “Heart Kids have been wonderful. They’re there when we need them, from the support on the ward, to the home visits and financial assistance. But the biggest thing is the emotional support they provide. We’d be lost without them,” explains Hannah.

Check out this video from Hannah, and Olivia, two Mums of heart children.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ArWC3Za4akA

Heart Kids receives no funding from the government and needs your help. Heart Kids is not affiliated with the Heart Foundation. You can donate to Heart Kids on the website, www.helpingheartkids.org.nz Alternatively, a $3 donation can be made by texting HEART to 2427.

