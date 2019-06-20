News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Sir Ray Avery develops a unique supplementary food bar

Thursday, 20 June 2019, 11:46 am
Press Release: Ray Avery

Sir Ray Avery develops a unique supplementary food bar for kids

AMIGo School Nutrition Program Launch

Sir Ray Avery’s AMIGO School Nutrition Program will be launched at the Diocesan School for Girls Epsom on Thursday 27th June 2019 at 6pm

The launch will be hosted by the Diocesan School for Girls in partnership with the Sir Ray Avery Foundation, Eat my Lunch and the Ted Manson Foundation with MC AMIGO Nutrition Ambassador Toni Street.

The centrepiece of the launch will be the AMIGO Bar which has been developed by Sir Ray Avery and his team to become the first healthy “five stars” rated supplementary food bar formulated especially for children 4- 14 years old containing all the essential amino acids, vitamins and minerals to support healthy growth and brain development.

The AMIGO Bar is a unique food option providing a healthy, kid friendly snack at a dollar a day also delivering essential amino acids, vitamins and minerals .

It is a “ready to eat snack “ and affordable and contributes to making up for the nutritional deficiencies so often missing in the in the diets of NZ children.

With the funding support of the Ted Manson Foundation the AMIGO Bar School Nutrition programme is able to be launched and to provide samples of AMIGO Bars to Schools throughout New Zealand together with an AMIGO School Nutrition pack which provides educational material to improve awareness of good nutrition choices.



Being hungry is not just a physiological problem but a mental health problem.

“Ideally all children would have a well balanced diet every day but I became very aware that was not a reality for many and it drove me to come up with a solution that would go some way to balancing the diet deficiency”, explained Sir Ray Avery, “so many New Zealand children go to school hungry and many more are deficient in essential amino acids, vitamins and minerals”

Clinical studies have shown that children’s moods and cognitive and memory skills are compromised if they don’t have the correct level of essential Amino Acids to support healthy growth and brain development.
ends


© Scoop Media

