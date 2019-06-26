News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

30 years of ASMS and public health system advocacy

Wednesday, 26 June 2019, 9:08 am
Press Release: Association of Salaried Medical Specialists

26 June 2019

Celebrating 30 years of ASMS and public health system advocacy

Senior doctors and health sector leaders are gathering in Wellington tomorrow (27 June) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS) and reaffirm the importance of the public health system.

The special one-day anniversary conference, entitled: Why a public health service is worth fighting for, marks three decades of representation and advocacy for patients as well as members, ASMS National President Professor Murray Barclay says.

“It’s really a cause for celebration that ASMS has been around for 30 years,” he says.

“We’ve managed to weather radical change in the health sector over the years, including the deeply flawed 1990s experiment with market-driven care and ongoing efforts to weaken the provision of publicly-funded health care that’s available to all on the basis of need.

“ASMS is more relevant now than at any time in its history. The health system is under unprecedented strain due to population growth, the aging population, inadequate funding, and the increasing complexity of patient demand.”

Professor Barclay noted that ASMS has been in the fortunate position of seeing its membership grow significantly in the past 30 years, to the point where it now represents an estimated 90% of the specialist population.

“Hospital doctors and dentists are a diverse group with a diverse set of opinions, but they remain in accord on the need for a strong union that advocates for the public system as well as their own terms and conditions.“



About 150 people are attending the special anniversary conference at Te Papa. The full programme is available at: https://www.asms.org.nz/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/Media-Programme-ASMS-30th-Anniversary-Conference_172253.1.pdf

The keynote speaker, Professor Martin McKee, of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, is a leading critic of the politics of austerity and its health effects.

The other international speaker is Dr Otmar Kloiber, Secretary General of the World Medical Association. Health Minister Dr David Clark and Dr Samantha Murton, President of the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners, will also address the conference.

Photographs of the conference speakers are available for media. Conference presentations will be live-streamed online at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GzrSLdyNVI8.

The Twitter hashtag for the conference is #ASMSturns30

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Association of Salaried Medical Specialists on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Stats NZ: Slight Fall In Overall Life Satisfaction

The average rating for overall life satisfaction is now 7.7, a slight fall from 7.8 in 2016 and 2014. However, the majority of Kiwis (81.1 percent) still rated their life satisfaction highly, as 7 or above on a 0 to 10 scale. More>>

Howard Davis Review: Ans Westra & The New Photography At Te Papa

Te Papa's latest exhibition and publication focuses its corrective lenses on eight outstanding photographic pioneers who forged a bold new style during the 1960s and 70s. More>>

Scoop Review Of Books: Making History

Jock Phillips is a pioneering public historian who has sought new ways to communicate history to a wide audience. His autobiographical memoir is a fascinating account of how perceptions of history have changed through his career. More>>

New Budget Arts Funding: Fairer Wage For Grant Artists, Creatives In Schools

The vital contribution and huge value the creative sector brings to New Zealand is recognised in this year’s Budget with $11.157 million over four years for two new initiatives, the Minister for Arts Culture and Heritage Jacinda Ardern said today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 