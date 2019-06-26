News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Who Isn’t Getting Enough? It’s World Iron Awareness Week

Wednesday, 26 June 2019, 12:52 pm
Press Release: Iron Awareness Week

Who Isn’t Getting Enough? It’s World Iron Awareness Week: 26 August - 1 September

Save the date – World Iron Awareness Week is taking place this year during the week commencing 26th August 2019.

So what?

A lack of dietary iron is the world’s most prevalent nutrient deficiency. In New Zealand the picture doesn’t look much better – one in 14 adult women over 15 years old are low in iron, 8 out of 10 toddlers don’t meet their daily iron requirement and over a third of teenage girls aged 15-18 years do not achieve their daily iron requirements. This is having a huge financial impact on our healthcare systems. According to figures from the Ministry of Health, the cost of hospitalisations – primarily due to iron deficiency anaemia – has risen from an annual $3.2 million to $6.7m over the past 10 years, with the MOH spending close to $20m for treatment over the past three years(1).

Symptoms are often overlooked and filed in the ‘busy life’ folder. Ever felt totally exhausted? Do you constantly get colds and infections? Find it difficult to keep focused at work or do your kids struggle to concentrate at school? It could be as simple as a lack of iron in the diet.

These symptoms and much of this growing nutritional epidemic we are facing can be prevented by some small amends to the foods and drinks we enjoy to ensure we are getting the most from our sustenance and feeling top of our game.



World Iron Awareness Week will shed light on this easily ignored and often under reported health issue. We have loads of exciting initiatives which we will be updating you on in due course but wanted to ensure you have the dates in your diaries.

In the meantime, check out www.ironweek.co.nz for some imagery and useful infographics.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Iron Awareness Week on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Stats NZ: Slight Fall In Overall Life Satisfaction

The average rating for overall life satisfaction is now 7.7, a slight fall from 7.8 in 2016 and 2014. However, the majority of Kiwis (81.1 percent) still rated their life satisfaction highly, as 7 or above on a 0 to 10 scale. More>>

Howard Davis Review: Ans Westra & The New Photography At Te Papa

Te Papa's latest exhibition and publication focuses its corrective lenses on eight outstanding photographic pioneers who forged a bold new style during the 1960s and 70s. More>>

Scoop Review Of Books: Making History

Jock Phillips is a pioneering public historian who has sought new ways to communicate history to a wide audience. His autobiographical memoir is a fascinating account of how perceptions of history have changed through his career. More>>

New Budget Arts Funding: Fairer Wage For Grant Artists, Creatives In Schools

The vital contribution and huge value the creative sector brings to New Zealand is recognised in this year’s Budget with $11.157 million over four years for two new initiatives, the Minister for Arts Culture and Heritage Jacinda Ardern said today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 