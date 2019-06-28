Southern DHB maternity reviews detailed

Midwifery and nursing expert Helen Pocknall and experienced rural midwife Sue Bree have been confirmed as key clinical leaders in the two independent reviews commissioned by Southern DHB as it continues to implement its primary maternity system of care.

The first, a mid-point implementation review of the Creating an Integrated Primary Maternity System of Care across the Southern District strategy, will be undertaken by a team with clinical, assurance and management expertise from the national consultancy firm EY. The review team includes Helen Pocknall, a former Director of Nursing and Midwifery at Wairarapa DHB.

The independent review will examine what has been delivered and whether expectations as set out in the strategy have been met. It will also consider lessons learnt to date to inform next steps for Southern DHB. The review will not look at the strategy itself, which has been reviewed and is supported by the Ministry of Health.

It is due to commence next week and is expected to take around four weeks to complete.

A second independent case review is also being undertaken in parallel to this, looking at the recent circumstances that have led women to give birth outside of their planned places of birth.

This will be led by an expert reviewer and experienced rural LMC Sue Bree. Based in Northland, Sue has a strong midwifery and maternity quality and safety background. Terms of reference, timeframes and further team members will be finalised next week.

Southern DHB CEO Chris Fleming says the reviews will help guide the DHB’s next steps with its implementation.

“We are some 10 months into a two-year implementation timeframe, and we need to take stock of what has gone well, and where implementation has been more challenging, and what lessons we need to learn from this.

“I look forward to receiving the reports in due course and am committed to responding to the recommendations in a timely way.”











© Scoop Media

