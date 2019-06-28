News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Southern DHB maternity reviews detailed

Friday, 28 June 2019, 3:57 pm
Press Release: Southern District Health Board

Midwifery and nursing expert Helen Pocknall and experienced rural midwife Sue Bree have been confirmed as key clinical leaders in the two independent reviews commissioned by Southern DHB as it continues to implement its primary maternity system of care.

The first, a mid-point implementation review of the Creating an Integrated Primary Maternity System of Care across the Southern District strategy, will be undertaken by a team with clinical, assurance and management expertise from the national consultancy firm EY. The review team includes Helen Pocknall, a former Director of Nursing and Midwifery at Wairarapa DHB.

The independent review will examine what has been delivered and whether expectations as set out in the strategy have been met. It will also consider lessons learnt to date to inform next steps for Southern DHB. The review will not look at the strategy itself, which has been reviewed and is supported by the Ministry of Health.

It is due to commence next week and is expected to take around four weeks to complete.

A second independent case review is also being undertaken in parallel to this, looking at the recent circumstances that have led women to give birth outside of their planned places of birth.

This will be led by an expert reviewer and experienced rural LMC Sue Bree. Based in Northland, Sue has a strong midwifery and maternity quality and safety background. Terms of reference, timeframes and further team members will be finalised next week.

Southern DHB CEO Chris Fleming says the reviews will help guide the DHB’s next steps with its implementation.

“We are some 10 months into a two-year implementation timeframe, and we need to take stock of what has gone well, and where implementation has been more challenging, and what lessons we need to learn from this.

“I look forward to receiving the reports in due course and am committed to responding to the recommendations in a timely way.”




© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Southern District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NAISA: World's Indigenous People Gather In New Zealand

More than a thousand people from the Pacific and across the globe are in Hamilton for the Native American Indigenous Study Association conference at the University of Waikato. More>>

Stats NZ: Slight Fall In Overall Life Satisfaction

The average rating for overall life satisfaction is now 7.7, a slight fall from 7.8 in 2016 and 2014. However, the majority of Kiwis (81.1 percent) still rated their life satisfaction highly, as 7 or above on a 0 to 10 scale. More>>

Howard Davis Review: Ans Westra & The New Photography At Te Papa

Te Papa's latest exhibition and publication focuses its corrective lenses on eight outstanding photographic pioneers who forged a bold new style during the 1960s and 70s. More>>

Scoop Review Of Books: Making History

Jock Phillips is a pioneering public historian who has sought new ways to communicate history to a wide audience. His autobiographical memoir is a fascinating account of how perceptions of history have changed through his career. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 