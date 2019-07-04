Reducing vulnerability in older people



4 July 2019

On the front line of building resilience: The Selwyn Institute’s 2019 Gerontology Nursing Conference will focus on reducing vulnerability in older people

Discover why resilience and vulnerability are increasingly part of the nursing agenda and how to help older people ‘bounce back’ from illness, injury and life’s setbacks at this year’s Selwyn Institute Gerontology Nursing Conference.

This inspirational learning event is designed to help health practitioners and aged care providers recognise and reduce vulnerability and the risks it poses for older people – whether in residential aged care settings or in the wider community. The full-day programme will include presentations from expert speakers on practical ways in which the caring professions can help seniors build the necessary strength and resilience to recover as best they can from poor health or other challenges in life, and so support them to age well.

These key topics feature in the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and have taken on added significance for all in the aged care and wider health sectors.

Under the auspices of the Ageing, Older Persons and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development mandate, the UN maintains that preparing for an ageing population is a pre-requisite for a number of other goals. These include poverty eradication, good health, gender equality, economic growth and decent work, reduced inequalities and sustainable cities.

Selwyn Institute Director, Hilda Johnson-Bogaerts, says: ‘Gerontology nurses and those on the front line of caring for the frail and vulnerable have a leading role to play in helping people to age well and empowering those they care for to bounce back when they’ve suffered a setback.







‘Our conference will be inspiring, thought-provoking and motivational, with the lessons learned at grass-roots level contributing to the bigger picture of creating a more sustainable world in line with the United Nations agenda.’

The Selwyn Institute’s 10th annual Gerontology Nursing Conference will be held on 4th October 2019 at Eden Park, Auckland. Early bird rates are available until Friday, 5th July. For further details, visit:

https://www.selwynfoundation.org.nz/learning/knowledge-exchange/conference-seminars/the-selwyn-institute-gerontology-nursing-conference/

The Selwyn Institute is The Selwyn Foundation’s internal and external knowledge hub and a reference point enabling others to create more informed perspectives into the joys, challenges, opportunities and changes that are part of ageing. The Institute seeks to enhance society’s understanding of ageing and spirituality, to inform the way we provide care, and to advocate for the wellbeing and welfare of the older members of society, whatever their residential setting.

Ends





© Scoop Media

