News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Collaborative effort to after hours care in Kaitaia

Monday, 8 July 2019, 2:51 pm
Press Release: Northland District Health Board


July 8, 2019

From 1 July Kaitaia Hospital Accident and Medical Department is providing the on-call overnight roster (10 pm until 8 am) to which general practice used to contribute.

“With fewer GPs working in the Kaitaia area than usual, and practices finding the recruitment of GPs and locums difficult, we have taken over responsibility for the overnight care to help reduce some of the pressure,” noted Dr Nick Chamberlain, Chief Executive.

“This will give general practice and Mahitahi Hauora the chance to recruit and build their primary care workforce capacity.”

The new arrangement is a result of a collaborative effort between the hospital, general practices and Mahitahi Hauora.

Patients are encouraged to continue seeking care from their GP during the day or to attend the after-hours general practice clinic also situated inside Kaitaia Hospital.

The after-hours clinic is open Monday to Sunday from 7 pm. On Saturday, Sunday and Public Holidays there is also a clinic from 10 am to noon.

“Our focus is to make sure we provide the right care, at the right time, to the right people,” Dr Chamberlain said.

“By removing the GP on call requirement, practices in Kaitaia can now focus on recruiting more doctors for this growing community.”

ends




© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Northland District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

'High-Level Talks': Lord Of The Rings TV Series To Film In NZ

Amazon needed reassurance after the Christchurch terrorist attacks that New Zealand was still a safe place to film the world's most expensive television series. More>>

ALSO:

Accidental: Marae Fire Likely Caused By Brazier Sparks

The probable cause of the fire was hot embers from a brazier being blown by strong winds and igniting combustible material near a storeroom in the main house building. More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Review Of Books: Woman. Rocks. Science.

Elizabeth Alexander (1908-58) was a pioneering scientist who undertook research on widely different topics in England, Singapore, New Zealand and Nigeria, but sadly died before her 50th birthday... More>>

Howard Davis: A Marvelous Invention - Italo Calvino's Invisible Cities

“Of all the tasks, describing the contents of a book is the most difficult and in the case of a marvelous invention like Invisible Cities, perfectly irrelevant.” - Gore Vidal. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 