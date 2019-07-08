Collaborative effort to after hours care in Kaitaia



July 8, 2019

From 1 July Kaitaia Hospital Accident and Medical Department is providing the on-call overnight roster (10 pm until 8 am) to which general practice used to contribute.

“With fewer GPs working in the Kaitaia area than usual, and practices finding the recruitment of GPs and locums difficult, we have taken over responsibility for the overnight care to help reduce some of the pressure,” noted Dr Nick Chamberlain, Chief Executive.

“This will give general practice and Mahitahi Hauora the chance to recruit and build their primary care workforce capacity.”

The new arrangement is a result of a collaborative effort between the hospital, general practices and Mahitahi Hauora.

Patients are encouraged to continue seeking care from their GP during the day or to attend the after-hours general practice clinic also situated inside Kaitaia Hospital.

The after-hours clinic is open Monday to Sunday from 7 pm. On Saturday, Sunday and Public Holidays there is also a clinic from 10 am to noon.

“Our focus is to make sure we provide the right care, at the right time, to the right people,” Dr Chamberlain said.

“By removing the GP on call requirement, practices in Kaitaia can now focus on recruiting more doctors for this growing community.”

