News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Care of elderly man at risk of falls

Monday, 29 July 2019, 2:04 pm
Press Release: Office of the Health and Disability Commissioner

Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Rose Wall today released a report finding a rest home in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights (the Code) for failures relating to care provided to an 86-year-old man with a high falls risk.

Although it was identified on admission that the man had a high fall risk, he sustained 97 documented falls during a 10 month period. Ms Wall found that although interventions were put in place to manage his risk of falling, they were not successful and that the rest home’s management of the man’s falls risk was inadequate.

"While some interventions were implemented and some reviews were completed, there was no detailed analysis of the data collected about his falls," Rose Wall said.

Inadequate supervision was found to have been an issue on one day in particular. On this day staff repeatedly observed the man attempting to get outside so he was taken for a walk. However, following this walk he was left unsupervised and was later found on a road near the rest home. Although he was returned once found, he left for a second time 10 minutes later after being left unsupervised again.

"That he was able to leave on two occasions within minutes suggests that rest home staff did not supervise the man adequately on that day," Rose Wall said.

Ms Wall made a number of recommendations in relation to the rest home. Firstly, that they provide evidence that their policies and procedures on falls management, incident reporting, client assessment, and care planning are current and reflect best practice. Secondly, that they provide evidence of undertaking audits to assess compliance with their policies and procedures. Finally, Ms Wall asked that the rest home apologise to the man’s family for the deficiencies outlined in the report.

The report for case 16HDC01581 is available on the HDC website.

ENDS




© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Equestrian: Sir Mark Todd Announces Retirement

Todd made his announcement at the Camphire International Horse Trials in Ireland, going out on a high as part of the New Zealand team to win the Nations' Cup at the event. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: The Rediscovery of Theo Schoon

Split Level View Finder: Theo Schoon and New Zealand Art at Wellington's City Gallery is the first major multimedia retrospective of his work to be assembled since his Rotorua show in 1982 More>>

Car Enthusiasm: Road Roller Rams Upper Hutt Car Rally

A meeting for Wellington car enthusiasts drew a low turnout after a road roller rammed vehicles at a gathering in Upper Hutt the night before. More>>

ALSO:

Fest, Fringe, And Books: Largest Delegation Of Artists To Represent NZ In Edinburgh

New Zealand arts are thriving in Edinburgh, with a formidable line up of New Zealand theatre companies, artists, writers and performers set to entertain and amaze at the world’s most prestigious festival city this August. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 