Which F* will you give? Cystic Fibrosis NZ annual appeal



This August Cystic Fibrosis NZ is asking the public to ‘give an F* for CF’ by donating to its Annual Appeal, which officially runs from 12 – 18 August 2019, including street collections on the Friday and Saturday.

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is New Zealand’s most common life-threatening genetic condition, yet it’s not on the radar of most Kiwis. One in 25 Kiwis carry the gene that causes CF.

The tongue-in-cheek campaign ‘Give an F* for CF’ aims to raise a few bucks for a better future for those living with CF. The organisation fundraises $1.7 million annually to provide support, advocacy and research for the 500+ individuals and their families affected.

People with CF often look healthy, but it’s a challenging, life-limiting condition that affects those living with it in many ways. Symptoms include poor lung function, frequent and persistent lung infections, and the inability to effectively digest food, particularly fats. On top of this, many also experience CF-related diabetes, bone disease and infertility.

“We are dedicated to creating a better future for people with cystic fibrosis. A future where daily management of CF is less demanding, expensive and time consuming, where people’s lives are less impacted by the condition”, says Jane Bollard, Cystic Fibrosis NZ Chief Executive.

“We want a future where there is easy and equitable access to the best medicines and treatments across New Zealand, no matter where a person with CF lives. We are so thankful for any assistance received towards this vision”, Jane adds.

Currently Kiwis with CF do not have access to the same world-class medicines as those living in countries such as Australia, the UK and America. Following months of lobbying, in May 2019 the Pharmacology and Therapeutics Advisory Committee (PTAC) of PHARMAC recommended Kalydeco be funded, where it now sits on the waiting list. For those that would benefit from this life-changing medicine, it’s a heart-breaking situation.

Donations fund the team of dedicated CF social workers who visit and support families, information packs, essential medical equipment, financial help during hospitalisations and transplants, plus many other means of support. It also funds promising CF research and advocacy for better access to services, treatment and care.

To Give an F* for CF visit cfnz.org.nz, text FUTURE to 4462 to make an instant $3 donation or keep an eye out for our street collectors in the main centres on 16 – 18 August 2019.





