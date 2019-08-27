News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Making Space for Spacers - ARFNZ

Tuesday, 27 August 2019, 10:20 am
Press Release: Asthma and Respiratory Foundation of New Zealand

Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ (ARFNZ) are pleased to announce a new initiative to distribute free spacers for use with respiratory inhalers to regional asthma societies and organisations across New Zealand.

Spacers are empty plastic tubes that are used with metered dose inhalers (MDIs) to help people get the best from their inhalers. Getting the inhaler technique right can be difficult, and using a spacer reduces the need for perfect technique.

ARFNZ CEO Letitia O’Dwyer recently completed a tiki-tour visiting asthma societies around New Zealand, and says that this initiative came from listening to how the Foundation could help the asthma community at a grassroots level.

"Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ takes our role seriously," says Letitia. "We’re always looking at ways to take action, and make a difference in a practical way. The topic of accessing spacers has been raised to the Foundation on numerous occasions by frustrated asthma society nurses, who have stated how hard it is to get hold of the limited supply of spacers that general practices order.

"We’ve really listened to the asthma societies, health professionals, and other advocates, so we’re thrilled to be able to provide these now."

"Spacers can deliver up to twice the medication as using an inhaler on its own," says ARFNZ Head of Education and Research Teresa Demetriou. "Using a spacer also reduces the amount of medicine left in the mouth and throat, reducing the potential side effects that some people experience after using their inhaler. Spacers really mean more relief with less effort and fewer side-effects; it’s a great deal."

The spacer distribution programme is made possible through a collaboration with Apex Medical, and the generous support of ARFNZ’s donors and grant providers.

For more about how spacers can assist with asthma, visit the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation website at arfnz.org.nz.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Mayor's Statement: Death Of Actor Ray Henwood

“Ray was an absolute stalwart of the Wellington drama scene. His contribution to what we have today cannot be understated,” the Mayor says. “His first love was stage work and we are thankful he graced the stage in Wellington. He loved the city and we also loved him." More>>

ALSO:

Sport: Hay Named As All Whites Head Coach

Former All Whites captain Danny Hay, who played for the national team for 11 years, playing in 31 A internationals, was announced as the 18th Head Coach of the national team today in Auckland. More>>

Howard Davis Review: Tarantino's Pitch-Perfect Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Welcome back to the violent and misogynistic, yet always entertaining world of Quentin Tarantino, who this time around focuses his dyspeptic lens on Tinseltown's pimply backside. More>>

Westpac Exiting Cake Tin: Stadium Announces Naming Rights Agreement With Sky

Wellington Regional Stadium Trust (WRST) and Sky Network Television Ltd (Sky) have announced a new partnership that will see Sky secure the naming rights of the Stadium from 1 January 2020. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 