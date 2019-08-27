News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

New Possibilities for Young People with Disabilities

Tuesday, 27 August 2019, 3:01 pm
Press Release: Disability Connect

Today people with disabilities are living longer and in many cases better lives, thanks to a significant global push to ensure no one is left behind, advances in healthcare and improved technology and equipment.

For young people with disabilities this makes the period of moving from school to adulthood, known as Transition, an important time if they are to live the lives they want. Disability Connect CEO, Mike Potter, says “one of the greatest challenges parents of children with disabilities face is finding out about what is actually suitable and possible for their families so they can have choices”. Transition Expo on Tuesday 3rd September 2019 in St Johns, Auckland, is a unique chance for families to explore the amazing opportunities available to young people with disabilities when school is over.

A big drawcard is the opportunity to have a go at some awesome activities like drumming, dance and circus skills including juggling spinning plates and clowning. On the sporting side there is wheelchair basketball, mini-golf, cross-fit and mixed ability sports like physical disability rugby. Providers will be available to help families talk through possibilities for further education, employment and living options as well as possibly starting a business as a microenterprise.

Disability Connect’s Transition Expo is a significant event in the Auckland disability community calendar. Now in its 12th year, the Expo has built a national reputation, with almost 400 families and 70 providers expected to participate.

The Transition Expo is proudly produced by Disability Connect, helping people with disabilities and their families to live the lives they want.


