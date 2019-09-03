News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

The inaugural New Zealand Primary Healthcare Awards

Tuesday, 3 September 2019, 10:26 am
Press Release: Primary Healthcare Awards

Press Release: 30 August 2019

ENTRIES ARE OPEN!!!!!!!

He Tohu Mauri Ora

Mauri Mahi, Mauri Ora

He tāngata/wahine Pūkenga

He tāngata/wahine Mākohakoha
He tāngata/wahine tino māia

Through the work you are all doing, our whānau, our community and our nation prosper.


The inaugural New Zealand Primary Healthcare Awards | He Tohu Mauri Ora are open!

It’s time for GPs, nurses, practice managers, pharmacists and friends of the primary healthcare industry to step up and be counted as heroes in our healthcare system.

Twenty-one awards categories cover pharmacy, general practice, primary care nursing, practice management, industry suppliers and key health outcomes that span the primary healthcare sector. With so much on offer, there’s a relevant category to enter for nearly any project, team or individual.

Most awards allow individual and group entries from primary care, as well as nominations from the health sector and the public. Two awards are by nomination only: The Outstanding contribution to health award for an individual whose career in primary healthcare has been stellar, and the Good sort award for someone whose work goes above and beyond.

Two lucky nominators will receive a ticket to the inaugural gala event on 29 February.

Now it’s time to get cracking – enter or nominate a primary healthcare star at nzphawards.co.nz/enter by 10 November.

Awards night
Winners will be fêted at the awards night – a glittering black-tie dinner for more than 450 people, held at the Auckland waterfront’s Shed 10, on 29 February, 2020.

Everyone who’s anyone in primary healthcare will attend, including healthcare professionals, representatives from government agencies and pharmaceutical companies. Tickets are available for purchase now. Email Emma Houltham: nzphawards@pgnz.org.nz.

Awards finalists will receive two tickets per awards entry to the awards gala and subsidised travel and accommodation costs to facilitate their attendance. Winners will also be featured in a follow up editorial in New Zealand Doctor and Pharmacy Today, as well as possible media interviews.

Stay in the know
It’s easy to stay up to date on the awards. Register for updates on award categories, entry forms, key dates, sponsorships, ticket sales and more at nzphawards.co.nz, and follow the awards on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter @PrimaryStarsNZ.

Principal sponsor
Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC).

Gold sponsors

Gold sponsors: Blue Star | College of Nurses Aotearoa NZ | Douglas Pharmaceuticals | GlaxoSmithKline | Green Cross Health | Habit Group | Medispace | Medtech | Ministry of Health | Pharmaceutical Society | Pharmacy Guild | ProPharma | Southern Cross Health Insurance

Organisers
The prestigious NZ Primary Healthcare Awards support and reward innovation, collaboration and outcomes in the primary healthcare sector, and are being hosted by The Health Media Ltd and the Pharmacy Guild of New Zealand Inc.


About The Health Media Ltd
The Health Media is the publisher of New Zealand Doctor, Pharmacy Today, the Healthcare Handbook and the Everybody Patient Information Sheets. It also provides accredited ELearning services for New Zealand Doctor and Pharmacy Today subscribers. The Health Media’s products have been the leading providers of health sector news, opinion and education in New Zealand for well over two decades.

About the Pharmacy Guild of New Zealand Inc
The guild provides support and services to community pharmacy owners. It is committed to ensuring members realise their professional and financial potential in today’s challenging business environment. The guild provides leadership on all issues facing the community pharmacy sector and provides members with a range of business services and tools.

About the New Zealand Pharmacy Awards
The 28-year-old Pharmacy Awards celebrated the super-human, awesome, inspiring and downright fabulous work that went on every day while pharmacy staff were busy delivering on their promise to New Zealanders.

