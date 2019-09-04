GPNZ Members map the organisation’s future

GPNZ’s strategic planning session last weekend saw members send a clear mandate to better support the development of Māori leadership within primary care. At the session in Napier, attended by 25 primary care leaders, it was acknowledged that supporting the voice of Māori in decision making within primary care, is a key objective for the organisation. The development of services by Māori, for Māori and with Māori, clearly set out in the Wai 2575 findings, was welcomed and member networks are calling for GPNZ to support this development as a key work programme.

Members also clearly support the future role of the Federation in the multi-professional and integrated health care space.

“General practice is at the heart of strong integrated health and social care services,” says GPNZ Chair Dr Jeff Lowe,” a sentiment re-iterated by the recent Health and Disability System Review interim report. It’s encouraging to see the many synergies between key themes within the interim Review and our aims to support sustainability and build on a culture that is ready to embrace interdisciplinary working. It’s where our members see the future of general practice,” he says.

“Many general practices and their PHO and DHB partners are embracing this through the Health Care Home model. Health Care Home provides a solid platform which supports the kind of activity the review panel would like to see happening in primary care consistently.”

“Current funding streams, particularly within primary care don’t necessarily help to establish the environment for integrated health care – a fact acknowledged by both GPNZ members and the Review team. Finding an effective way of sustainably funding primary care is fundamental to make the changes we all want to see,” says Dr Lowe.

GPNZ is keen to support the significant future mahi of the Review panel to assist translating issues raised into a consistent, high quality primary care system which allows for positive variation in an environment of suitable accountability and transparency.

“Primary care has driven enormous innovation over the last few years from within the networks and general practice environments including transformational approaches such as the Health Care Home model and Te Tumu Waiora initiative, in what the System Review acknowledges is a complex commissioning environment,” says Liz Stockley GPNZ CE.

“Accountability starts with what core functions we expect of PHOs, and we would welcome that discussion,” says Dr Lowe. “The trick will be achieving accountability without stifling innovation.”

The GPNZ strategic planning session also resulted in a number of action points, several of which relate to communications and advocacy

“General Practice provides most of the frontline care, for most of people, most of the time and we need to get better at telling the story of our continual work to provide the best health outcomes for our diverse communities,” says Ms Stockley.

