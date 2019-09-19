Laboratory testing – feedback wanted

19 September 2019

We are reviewing how we run our laboratory – and want your feedback.

Whanganui and MidCentral DHBs are working with community and clinical partners to review how medical testing laboratory services can be more cost effective and sustainable while taking whānau-centred care and new technology into account.

MedLab, an independent organisation which tests samples from medical professionals in the central North Island, currently provides medical sampling services to the Whanganui and MidCentral DHBs.

A group of consumers, clinicians and iwi have worked on updating the services MedLab could provide across the hospital and community.

When the updated service goes ahead, MedLab staff will be trained in DHB quality and safety programmes, such as ‘Speaking up for Safety’, which DHB staff use to report safety and quality concerns.

The updated service will also focus on ensuring there are fewer barriers to access for collection and testing. It will also improve data collection based on ethnicity and gender to ensure that our diverse populations are receiving the services they require in a timely fashion. Increasing the number of collection sites and having longer opening hours to suit people with diverse working hours are also being considered.

It is a chance to better integrate medical testing with current technology and procedures, such as electronic reporting and sign off. Our DHBs want to take advantage of emerging technologies in medical testing, including new ways for patients to access their results online.

Whanganui and MidCentral DHB are now calling on anyone interested to put forward their views on how we can get the best value from our laboratory services via an online survey.

