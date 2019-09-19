News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Laboratory testing – feedback wanted

Thursday, 19 September 2019, 12:35 pm
Press Release: Whanganui District Council

19 September 2019

We are reviewing how we run our laboratory – and want your feedback.

Whanganui and MidCentral DHBs are working with community and clinical partners to review how medical testing laboratory services can be more cost effective and sustainable while taking whānau-centred care and new technology into account.

MedLab, an independent organisation which tests samples from medical professionals in the central North Island, currently provides medical sampling services to the Whanganui and MidCentral DHBs.

A group of consumers, clinicians and iwi have worked on updating the services MedLab could provide across the hospital and community.

When the updated service goes ahead, MedLab staff will be trained in DHB quality and safety programmes, such as ‘Speaking up for Safety’, which DHB staff use to report safety and quality concerns.

The updated service will also focus on ensuring there are fewer barriers to access for collection and testing. It will also improve data collection based on ethnicity and gender to ensure that our diverse populations are receiving the services they require in a timely fashion. Increasing the number of collection sites and having longer opening hours to suit people with diverse working hours are also being considered.

It is a chance to better integrate medical testing with current technology and procedures, such as electronic reporting and sign off. Our DHBs want to take advantage of emerging technologies in medical testing, including new ways for patients to access their results online.

Whanganui and MidCentral DHB are now calling on anyone interested to put forward their views on how we can get the best value from our laboratory services via an online survey.

ends


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Whanganui District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Facebook Announces New Changes: Combating Hate And Extremism

Some of these changes predate the tragic terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, but that attack, and the global response to it in the form of the Christchurch Call to Action, has strongly influenced the recent updates to our policies and their enforcement. More>>

Amazon Confirms: Lord Of The Rings Series To Shoot In NZ

Amazon Studios announced today that its series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic fantasy novels The Lord of the Rings will shoot in New Zealand. Pre-production has started, and production on the series will begin in Auckland in the coming months. More>>

ALSO:

Birds: Dunedin's Bells Ring As City Celebrates Its Albatross

The city's churches, schools and public buildings bells would chime in unison from 1pm, in what has been a long-standing tradition marking the return of the birds - and a farewell to this season's albatross chicks. More>>

Oscar Buzz: Waititi's Jojo Rabbit Wins People's Choice Award At Toronto

Taika Waititi's new film Jojo Rabbit has nabbed the coveted Grolsch People's Choice Award at the close of Toronto International Film Festival. More>>

ALSO:

Broken Estate: An Expat Expert Surveys Our Media

Melanie Bunce cut her teeth in journalism at the Otago Daily Times. Now she teaches and researches it at one of the UK’s most prestigious journalism schools and tracks the trends that shape the uncertain future of news... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 