Immunisation Schedule prioritised until stocks replenished

While vaccine supplies remain limited, the Ministry of Health has advised DHBs to prioritise MMR vaccinations for 15 month and 4 year olds.

Local MMR vaccine distribution is currently being managed by Southern DHB, who are in the process of getting stock to all practices.

Currently, ongoing vaccine supply will be allocated to match each practice’s Immunisation Schedule requirements only.

These groups will be prioritised until further notice:

1. Children 15 months and 4 years old getting their MMR as part of the Immunisation Schedule

2. Susceptible individuals who have had ‘close contact’ with a measles case, following discussion with public health.

If you or a family member suspect you have measles you should stay at home and call your doctor or Healthline on 0800 611 116. The symptoms of measles include: high fever, cough, runny nose, sore watery red eyes and a rash starting on the head or neck.

Three new cases were confirmed in Queenstown today, taking the total number of cases to 29, 28 of those being Queenstown residents.

For more information on measles please visit the Ministry of Health website or the Southern Health website.





