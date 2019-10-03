CCDHB to ditch Ronald McDonald Family Room?

Capital & Coast DHB to ditch Ronald McDonald Family Room in new Children’s hospital?

2 October 2019

Capital & Coast District Health Board looks like it will block a Ronald McDonald Family room in the new Wellington Children’s hospital with the DHB to use health money on “Whānau rooms” instead.

“I challenge every Capital and Coast District Health Board Candidate to declare their position on a Ronald McDonald House Family Room in the new Children’s Hospital,” said Letitia Isa, DHB Candidate and frequent user of Ronald McDonald House Charity facilities in Wellington as well as In Auckland and Christchurch.

“We have asked the DHB about this before, even before I decided to stand, and the lack of response was a motivating factor in standing. Now, I have a report on the Children’s Hospital report issued under the Official Information Act (OIA) that all but confirms it.

“This report includes this key passage: “We received positive feedback on the Ronald McDonald room...There were differences in opinion about whether the Hospital has a whānau space operated by Ronald McDonald... Who will manage this is yet to be decided”.

“I’d like to know the breakdown in numbers because my family participated in that report. As late as August, again under the OIA, we know no decision had been made and the hospital is under construction.

“It all sounds like Southern DHB, where politically correct ‘health officials’ disparaged the Ronald McDonald Charity in the new Dunedin Hospital. These gutless officials have no comprehension of the refuge that the Ronald McDonald Family room provides because its not run by the DHB.

“I back the Ronald McDonald House Charity in the new Wellington Children’s Hospital. I feel DHB voters deserve to know just where the other candidates stand on this as well.

“Ronald McDonald House has the organisation, the connections, the sponsors and the volunteers. Why should precious health dollars go into replacing what already exists? That’s a waste of health money to poorly duplicate what’s much done better and at no virtually no cost as well.

“This decision to ditch a Ronald McDonald Family Room is pure political correctness. What else would you expect from board members who are standing under political party tickets and whose biggest health achievement seems to have be banning the sale of regular sized drinks in Wishbone?”





