News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Guidelines for the Diagnosis And Monitoring of Silicosis

Friday, 11 October 2019, 1:48 pm
Press Release: Royal Australian and NZ College of Radiologists

MEDIA STATEMENT
11 October 2019
RANZCR Unveils Guidelines for the Diagnosis And Monitoring of Silicosis

The Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Radiologists (RANZCR) today released its position statement, Imaging of Occupational Lung Disease, outlining the central role clinical radiologists play in the diagnosis and monitoring of silicosis.

Silicosis is an emerging public health crisis affecting workers who have been exposed to the dust within manufactured stone commonly found in kitchen, bathroom and laundry stone benchtops.

Within the statement, RANZCR recommends that CT is the primary imaging modality for screening exposed workers as it can detect disease earlier and with greater accuracy.

RANZCR President Dr Lance Lawler said, “We have seen a significant incidence of silicosis in Australia and anticipate comparable patterns in New Zealand due to similar products being used across both countries.

“The wellbeing of at risk workers is paramount and it is vital that screening programs detect silicosis accurately and early to ensure that workers are protected. The development of this position statement underlines the pivotal role clinical radiologists play in the ongoing detection and management of this disease.”

RANZCR’s Australian and New Zealand Society of Thoracic Radiology (ANZSTR) led the development of the statement with extensive consultation with a broad range of experts from government, academic and other medical colleges.

In further recognition of the key role that clinical radiology plays in both screening and diagnosis, the Australian Government appointed a radiologist to its National Dust Disease Taskforce earlier this year.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

ALSO:

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:

Master Storyteller: Author Jack Lasenby Remembered

Jack Lasenby died on Friday, aged 88. He was the author of children's books, novels, and short stories. He was the winner of numerous awards, including the Prime Minister's award for Literary Achievement in 2014. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 