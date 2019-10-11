Guidelines for the Diagnosis And Monitoring of Silicosis

MEDIA STATEMENT

11 October 2019

RANZCR Unveils Guidelines for the Diagnosis And Monitoring of Silicosis

The Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Radiologists (RANZCR) today released its position statement, Imaging of Occupational Lung Disease, outlining the central role clinical radiologists play in the diagnosis and monitoring of silicosis.

Silicosis is an emerging public health crisis affecting workers who have been exposed to the dust within manufactured stone commonly found in kitchen, bathroom and laundry stone benchtops.

Within the statement, RANZCR recommends that CT is the primary imaging modality for screening exposed workers as it can detect disease earlier and with greater accuracy.

RANZCR President Dr Lance Lawler said, “We have seen a significant incidence of silicosis in Australia and anticipate comparable patterns in New Zealand due to similar products being used across both countries.

“The wellbeing of at risk workers is paramount and it is vital that screening programs detect silicosis accurately and early to ensure that workers are protected. The development of this position statement underlines the pivotal role clinical radiologists play in the ongoing detection and management of this disease.”

RANZCR’s Australian and New Zealand Society of Thoracic Radiology (ANZSTR) led the development of the statement with extensive consultation with a broad range of experts from government, academic and other medical colleges.

In further recognition of the key role that clinical radiology plays in both screening and diagnosis, the Australian Government appointed a radiologist to its National Dust Disease Taskforce earlier this year.



© Scoop Media

