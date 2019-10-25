News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Macular Degeneration: Early Detection Saves Sight

Friday, 25 October 2019, 3:09 pm
Press Release: Macular Degeneration


Macular Degeneration (MD) is the leading cause of blindness in NZ with one in 7 people over 50 years of age having some evidence of MD and the incidence increases with age. Many people dismiss the early warning signs of MD, accepting vison loss as a normal part of the ageing process.

Macular degeneration (MD) affects the central vision impacting on the ability to drive, read, watch television, undertake many hobbies and recognise faces. Loss of vision impacts on lifestyle and independent ageing associated with the risks of: falls and fracturing hips; developing depression; inability to access health services and earlier admission to nursing homes.

Today we are at the cusp of the most significant demographic change of the 21st century. By 2030, 1 in 4 people will be over 65 years of age. This group will also be living for longer than previous generations and 41% of them DO NOT KNOW about this eye disease.

To halt a potential epidemic of blindness, we need to be proactive to save sight so that New Zealanders can live well in old age. Macular Degeneration NZ (MDNZ) is a Charitable Trust with the vision to reduce the incidence and impact of MD in New Zealand, increase awareness and promote early detection to the 1.5 million ‘at risk’ New Zealanders.

On Saturday 30 November MDNZ will host a free seminar in Auckland where local Ophthalmologist Dr Dianne Sharp will share the latest information on treatments and the management of this chronic disease, Macular Degeneration. Information packs will be available on the day.

Date: Saturday 30 November Time: 10.00am -11.30am

Venue: Quality Hotel Parnell, 10-20 Gladstone Road, Parnell

To register to attend this free Seminar phone 0800 MACULA (622 852) or email info@mdnz.org.nz

