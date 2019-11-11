Ongoing testing at Christchurch Hospital Hagley

Media Statement 11 November 2019 Ongoing testing at Christchurch Hospital Hagley to assure high quality standards are met

The Ministry of Health and Canterbury DHB say the migration of services to Christchurch Hospital Hagley has been delayed as testing and checking is ongoing.

It’s important we take the time to ensure the finishing work, testing and commissioning of the new hospital is completed to a high standard, says Michelle Arrowsmith, Deputy Director General, DHB Performance, Support and Infrastructure.

“It’s disappointing there are further delays with finishing Christchurch Hospital Hagley, however, both the Ministry and Canterbury DHB are committed to getting this important process right.

“This is the largest hospital ever built in New Zealand. It is a highly complex project involving a large number of subcontractors as well as our main contractor CPB.

“A build of this size requires a significant amount of checking and documentation as part of commissioning. This process is taking longer than expected. As a result of some of the testing, we have found a number of issues that need to be rectified.

“For example, we are still waiting for test results on the small batch of brackets holding the panels above the main entrance. We’re also doing an audit of the passive fire systems, as well as programming the Building Management System.

“It’s important we take the time to get this right to ensure we deliver a high quality safe facility for people in Canterbury. As a result, we have agreed with Canterbury DHB to delay our handover of the building until next year," says Michelle Arrowsmith.

Canterbury DHB Chief Executive, David Meates, says while it’s disappointing as the teams are looking forward to moving into the new hospital, it’s important the necessary time is taken to ensure the hospital is fully completed.

“We have always been clear that we need to have the building completed, fully commissioned, cleaned and with sufficient time for staff orientation and training to be completed before we move in.

“Both the Ministry and Canterbury DHB are very clear that a delay is preferable to moving patients into an unfinished hospital. Patient and staff safety is paramount.

“An update on timings will be provided next month," says David Meates.

