News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Ongoing testing at Christchurch Hospital Hagley

Monday, 11 November 2019, 1:10 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health and Canterbury DHB

Media Statement

11 November 2019

Ongoing testing at Christchurch Hospital Hagley to assure high quality standards are met

The Ministry of Health and Canterbury DHB say the migration of services to Christchurch Hospital Hagley has been delayed as testing and checking is ongoing.  

It’s important we take the time to ensure the finishing work, testing and commissioning of the new hospital is completed to a high standard, says Michelle Arrowsmith, Deputy Director General, DHB Performance, Support and Infrastructure.  

“It’s disappointing there are further delays with finishing Christchurch Hospital Hagley, however, both the Ministry and Canterbury DHB are committed to getting this important process right.

“This is the largest hospital ever built in New Zealand. It is a highly complex project involving a large number of subcontractors as well as our main contractor CPB.

“A build of this size requires a significant amount of checking and documentation as part of commissioning. This process is taking longer than expected. As a result of some of the testing, we have found a number of issues that need to be rectified.

“For example, we are still waiting for test results on the small batch of brackets holding the panels above the main entrance. We’re also doing an audit of the passive fire systems, as well as programming the Building Management System.

“It’s important we take the time to get this right to ensure we deliver a high quality safe facility for people in Canterbury. As a result, we have agreed with Canterbury DHB to delay our handover of the building until next year," says Michelle Arrowsmith.

Canterbury DHB Chief Executive, David Meates, says while it’s disappointing as the teams are looking forward to moving into the new hospital, it’s important the necessary time is taken to ensure the hospital is fully completed.

“We have always been clear that we need to have the building completed, fully commissioned, cleaned and with sufficient time for staff orientation and training to be completed before we move in.

“Both the Ministry and Canterbury DHB are very clear that a delay is preferable to moving patients into an unfinished hospital. Patient and staff safety is paramount.

“An update on timings will be provided next month," says David Meates.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Ministry of Health and Canterbury DHB on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Forest And Bird: Hoiho Crowned Bird Of The Year For 2019

Widely considered an underdog, the valiant hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin) has smashed the feathered ceiling to win Bird of the Year, a first for seabirds in the competition's 14 year history. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Very Silly Stormtroopers - Jojo Rabbit

Described as “an anti-hate satire,” Taiki Waititi's latest movie depicts the growth of a young boy in Nazi Germany who seeks advice on how to become a tough man from his 'imaginary friend' - a highly eccentric version of Adolf Hitler.
More>


Howard Davis: Tricky Dicky - Peter Morgan's Frost/Nixon

At a time when talk of presidential impeachment has once again become a political reality, there is no more apposite drama than this gripping 'true story' about the most-watched TV interview in history. More>

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 