Ensure you and your family are immunised against measles

12 November 2019



With the year drawing to a close and summer holidays fast approaching, the local Medical Officer of Health is urging Bay of Plenty and Lakes residents to check their MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) immunisation are up to date to prevent summer plans being spoiled by measles.

“New Zealand is experiencing its largest measles outbreak in 20 years. There have been over 2,000 cases of measles nationwide so far this year with 66 in the Bay of Plenty and Lakes. Last year we had no cases of measles,” says Medical Officer of Health for Toi Te Ora Public Health, Dr Phil Shoemack.

“Measles is extremely infectious - it’s spread from one person to another through the air by breathing, sneezing or coughing.” Dr Shoemack adds, “Just being in the same room as someone with measles can lead to you becoming infected if you are not immunised.”

“Nobody wants their summer holiday ruined by illness, especially measles – it can be very serious, with over a third of local cases in the current outbreak receiving hospital treatment,” says Dr Shoemack.

The MMR immunisation is very effective at preventing measles. “It’s important to ensure that you and your children are up to date with all immunisations, and the MMR immunisation in particular. The MMR immunisation is free for everyone in New Zealand,” says Dr Shoemack.

“Ask yourself – Is my family protected?” Dig out your Well Child or Plunket book and check your immunisation records or if you’re still unsure simply ask your doctor.”

About 95% of people will be protected from measles after one dose of MMR vaccine, and about 99% of people who have had two MMR doses will be protected from measles. People born before 1 January 1969 are also considered to be immune to measles.

“It’s never too late to catch up if you or your children need to be immunised. Contact your family doctor or practice nurse to make an appointment to be immunised today,” says Dr Shoemack.

