Parliament: Oral Questions - 29 May 2019

Wednesday, 29 May 2019, 11:38 am
Oral Questions - 29 May 2019

Questions to Ministers

1. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s statements, policies, and actions?

2. Dr DUNCAN WEBB to the Minister of Finance: Will the Government meet its Budget Responsibility Rules in Budget 2019?

3. Hon AMY ADAMS to the Minister of Finance: What evidence, if any, did he see or receive that led him to make the statement last night, “the material is a result of a systematic hack”?

4. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Minister of Housing and Urban Development: What is the total value of all KiwiBuild houses contracted under the Buying off the Plans scheme, and does the Minister stand by his statement that the net cost of this scheme is zero?

5. JAN TINETTI to the Minister of Education: What steps has the Government taken to address the concerns being raised by primary and secondary school teachers?

6. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Transport: What recent decisions, if any, have been made to start construction on the light rail project from the Auckland City Centre to Māngere?

7. ANGIE WARREN-CLARK to the Minister of Health: What recent announcements, if any, has he made about mental health and addiction?

8. Hon NIKKI KAYE to the Minister of Education: How many schools have closed today due to the teacher strikes?

9. CHLÖE SWARBRICK to the Minister of Health: Will the Government’s response to the Inquiry into Mental Health and Addiction contribute to better mental health care and outcomes for rangatahi; if so, how?



10. Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: Did he direct the Ministry of Health to prepare a 2018 Budget bid that reflected the findings of the co-design process as agreed to in the May 2017 settlement agreement between the ministry and the New Zealand College of Midwives; if not, why not?

11. SIMON O'CONNOR to the Minister of Housing and Urban Development: How many people on the Housing New Zealand wait-list are currently being housed in motels, and how many were at the time he became Minister?

12. RAYMOND HUO to the Minister of Justice: What recent announcements has the Government made about reducing the backlog of coronial cases?

