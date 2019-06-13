Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Bill brings new protections for consumers and creditors

Thursday, 13 June 2019, 8:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Kris Faafoi

Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs

13 June 2019

MEDIA STATEMENT

Insolvency Practitioners Bill brings new protections for consumers and creditors

Legislation passed last night means liquidators will need to be licenced and meet basic standards of honesty and competence - moves enacted to protect creditors and the public, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi says.

The Third Reading of the Insolvency Practitioners Regulation Bill and the Insolvency Practitioners Regulation (Amendments) Bill address some failings of the previous system, and shut down the ability of liquidators who fell short on skills and integrity.

“One of the main aims of corporate insolvency law is for businesses to be turned around if they are viable but if they are not, they should be wound up, the assets realised and distributed to creditors in accordance with clear rules and with a minimum of harm to both the insolvent party and their creditors.

“Unfortunately, what has happened in some cases is that liquidators fail to protect the interests of creditors, for example, by turning a blind eye when directors have taken assets out of the company under value prior to liquidation.

“The public is entitled to expect insolvency practitioners to meet basic standards of honesty and competence but this is not always the case.

“I hope other historical reports of practitioners being convicted of dishonesty offences with regards to the performance of their role, charging excessive fees, carrying out unnecessary work in order to generate extra fees, or treating some creditors preferentially will become just that – historical.”



The Insolvency Practitioners Regulation Bill:

· introduces a robust regime that will include rigorous competence, honesty and integrity criteria in relation to obtaining and retaining a licence to act as an insolvency practitioner (this will come into effect 12 months after the Bill receives royal assent)

· provides effective ways for holding practitioners to account

The Insolvency Practitioners Regulation (Amendments) Bill makes other amendments to the Companies Act and Receiverships Act. This Bill is aimed at updating these pieces of legislation to make sure they are still fit for purpose and reflect the new Insolvency Practitioners Regulation Bill. The amendments:

· update these Acts to reflect new requirements for the licensing of insolvency practitioners

· increase the transparency of practitioner appointments

· improve practitioner reporting requirements.

“I would like to thank the members of the Insolvency Working Group and all of the people who submitted on the Insolvency Practitioners Bill,” says Mr Faafoi. “Together we have made another step towards ensuring consumers and creditors interests are protected.”

ends

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Greenpeace: New Oil Rig Arrives

A drill rig commissioned by oil giant OMV has arrived in New Zealand, a little over a year after the Government issued a ban on new oil and gas exploration permits...

"This OMV rig is a 34,000 tonne embarrassment. It’s come from Norway - literally the other side of the world - to search for new oil and gas during a climate emergency. I imagine the phrase on many people’s lips right now is probably WTF," she says. More>>

 

Proactive Non-Release: Housing Minister Says Unpublished Meeting 'Not A Secret'

Housing Minister Phil Twyford says an error from his office meant a meeting with another minister and the Auckland mayor was not included in his publicly released diaries. More>>

ALSO:

'Signalling Urgency': Auckland Council Declares Climate Emergency

“By unanimously voting to declare a climate emergency we are signalling the council’s intention to put climate change at the front and centre of our decision making,” says Mayor Phil Goff. More>>

ALSO:

Potential Disasters: Insurance Taskforce To Deal With Skyrocketing Premiums

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester said the group would look at how the insurance market was functioning amid massive premium increases, which have also led to claims the market is broken. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: The Treasury Debacle And NZ's Wider Security Problems

It's now evident that this scenario of Treasury being victimised by demon hackers was still being allowed to be peddled in public, even after Treasury was told that no such hack had occurred. More>>

ALSO:

'What New Zealanders Think': Justice Reform Group's First Report

The overwhelming message from New Zealanders is that regardless of how they come into contact with the justice system, it is failing them and their families and there is a need for transformative and sustained change, according to a new report. More>>

ALSO:

Unsafe Speed Limits: Local Support For Change, National Party Criticism

Local leaders are backing reduced speed limits... It follows the revelation from a New Zealand Transport Agency tool that the speed limit on 87 percent of roads is higher than what is deemed the safe travel speed. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 