Resignation of Sir Anand Satyanand

Hon Tracey Martin

Minister of Internal Affairs

6 August 2019

The Chair of the Royal Commission into Historical Abuse in State Care and in the Care of Faith-Based Institutions will be stepping down in November 2019.

Sir Anand Satyanand was named as Chair of the Royal Commission when it was established in February 2018.

“I would like to acknowledge Sir Anand's efforts in consulting on the Royal Commission’s draft Terms of Reference, and for successfully establishing the Royal Commission of Inquiry,” says Internal Affairs Minister Tracey Martin.

“The Royal Commission into Historical Abuse is a huge undertaking and is the largest inquiry New Zealand has ever had. Setting up an inquiry of this scope and complexity is a testament to Sir Anand’s leadership.

“He has been pivotal in progressing the Royal Commission to where it is now.”

The Royal Commission has conducted the first informal sessions with survivors, mapped out a work programme, and completed a preliminary hearing. The first public hearing is scheduled for October 29.

“Sir Anand believes that the time is right for a new Chair to take the Inquiry to its next phase,” says Minister Martin.

Sir Anand will remain as the Royal Commission Chair until the end of November 2019, to provide continuity until a new Chair is appointed.

”I will be consulting the remaining Members of the Inquiry and then considering the nominations process for the Royal Commission’s new Chair. That process will involve recommendations to the Governor General on an appointment,” the Minister said.

The new Chair is expected to be appointed by November 2019.

