Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Strategy launched to break the cycle of Māori reoffending

Monday, 19 August 2019, 8:06 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Kelvin Davis

Minister of Corrections


PĀNUI PĀPĀHO
MEDIA STATEMENT

19 August 2019


Strategy launched to break the cycle of Māori reoffending and imprisonment

Authentic co-design with Māori, incorporating a Te Ao Māori worldview, and greater connectedness with whānau are key elements of Hōkai Rangi, Corrections’ new departmental strategy designed to address the long-term challenge of Māori reoffending and imprisonment.

Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis launched Hōkai Rangi at an event in Parliament this morning, saying it will underpin major transformational change within Corrections.

“The over-representation of Māori in our prisons is devastating to whānau, hapū, and iwi. Our Government is committed to taking action to fix this and with Hōkai Rangi we are making good progress on our plan,” Kelvin Davis said.

“Our Corrections system has not worked for the majority of Māori. We’ve all seen the statistics and they are so enduring that the reality that over half of our prison population is Māori has just become a normal fact of life.

“The status quo is no longer acceptable. Hōkai Rangi is a bold and long overdue strategy which ultimately aims to lower the proportion of Māori in Corrections care to match the Māori share of the general population.”
Hōkai Rangi will be implemented over the five-year period from 2019-2024 and contains a series of short and medium-term actions, as well as long-term outcomes and required new approaches.

“There’s already a lot of work underway.

“Right now we are prioritising the delivery of a Deputy Chief Executive – Māori, a new role to ensure a dedicated Māori voice at the top table.

“In this year’s Budget we announced Māori Pathways at Hawke’s Bay and Northland Region Corrections Facility – including the establishment of Whānau Ora navigators at these two prisons.

“We are actively partnering with iwi. Wherever there is a prison, my expectation is there will be a strong partnership with mana whenua.
“But perhaps the biggest change Hōkai Rangi brings is the idea that we are now going to treat the person - and not just their crime,” Kelvin Davis said.

Notes to editors:

• In early 2019 Hōkai Rangi was developed with a reference group of experts, including Māori with experience of the Corrections system, both in custody and in the community.

• The key initial steps for Hōkai Rangi include:
o co-designing systems of partnership with Māori;
o developing an action plan for the strategy’s implementation;
o identifying measures and indicators to enable progress to be tracked;
o embedding accountability for achieving the strategy’s objectives across the organisation; and
o establishing appropriate forms of governance.


Work already underway

• There are a number of projects that are already in the planning and design phase:

o A Deputy Chief Executive – Māori position has already been created and will be filled soon.

o Māori Pathways at Hawke’s Bay and NRCF.

o The Collins Road Resettlement Centre being developed in partnership with the Kiingitanga and Housing New Zealand.

o Waikeria Māori Model of Health: A 100-bed mental health facility will be built at Waikeria Prison operating a Māori model of care informed through co-design with Waikato DHB, whānau, hapū, iwi, and other DHBs and community services.

o Special Treatment Units (STUs): Three additional STUs will be provided: one for tāne, one for wāhine, and one for rangatahi. STUs are high-intensity group therapy interventions for people at high risk of reoffending.

o Te Mana Wāhine Pathway in one of the women’s prisons will enhance and expand existing kaupapa Māori services offered to wāhine Māori.

o Gang Engagement Framework: Designed to reintegrate gang-affiliated people who are motivated to disengage from offending, and to reduce the reoffending rates through a strong focus on rehabilitation, reintegration, and disengagement. There will be a dedicated role that will take a whānau-centric approach to supporting people under the framework, with reducing family harm the primary focus.


http://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/1908/Hokai_Rangi__Ara_Poutama_Aotearoa_Strategy.pdf


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop. 20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Welfare: More Measures To Help Those Facing Homelessness

The Government has announced additional measures to prevent and reduce homelessness focused on ensuring at-risk individuals and whānau have access to stable housing and continue to stay housed.

Associate Minister of Housing, Kris Faafoi, and Minister of Social Development, Carmel Sepuloni, have announced $54 million in Government funding for initiatives which will support at-risk individuals and whānau to stay in their existing tenancies.

The funding will also provide additional wrap around services. More>>

 

Pacific Island Forum: Australia v Everyone Else On Climate Action

Traditionally, communiques capture the consensus reached at the meeting. In this case, the division on display between Australia and the Pacific meant the only commitment is to commission yet another report into what action needs to be taken. More>>

ALSO:

Unscoped Or Missed Damage: Resolution For Canterbury Owners Of On-Sold Homes

People with over-cap on-sold* properties in Canterbury can now apply for a Government payment so they can get on and repair their homes. More>>

ALSO:

Hamilton-Auckland: First Urban Growth Partnership Signed

New Zealand’s first urban growth partnership between the Government, local councils and mana whenua was signed at a meeting of mayors, chairs and ministers in Hampton Downs today. More>>

ALSO:

Vote On Action Next Week: Secondary Principals Walk From Negotiations

“Unfortunately we consider there is no further value in continuing negotiations at this point. The government has not been able to table an offer that will be acceptable to our members.” More>>

Patrol Car Stolen, Glocks Taken: Manhunt In Gore

The driver rammed the patrol car before fleeing on foot with Police chasing, also on foot. The man has then circled back around, stolen the patrol vehicle, which had the keys left in it, and rammed another Police car... Two Police-issued Glock pistols were stolen. More>>

ALSO:

"Shocking And Dangerous": Accused Mosque Shooter's Prison Letter Posted Online

The man accused of the Christchurch mosque attacks has sent seven letters from prison and had two others withheld, Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis says. Corrections has now blocked the accused gunman from sending or receiving mail... More>>

ALSO:

Standing On List Only: Paula Bennett To Run National’s Election Campaign

The National Party is pleased to announce the appointment of Paula Bennett as our Campaign Chair for the 2020 General Election, President Peter Goodfellow says. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 