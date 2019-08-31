Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Language is a crucial part of a changing society

Saturday, 31 August 2019, 11:16 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Language is a crucial part of a changing society

Tonga Language Week starts on Sunday, providing us all with the opportunity to reflect on the role languages play in a changing society.

“Right across government we are making changes to help resolve the long-term challenges facing New Zealanders. We are also taking steps to ensure that the changing world of work brings benefits and opportunities for all of us,” says Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio.

“We may not think of this right away, but languages are an important part of this. Because we use language to interpret what change means, for ourselves, our families and our communities. It is important that we can do this using our own words and the frames of reference they create.

“With a knowledge of our languages we can think more deeply about how we contribute to change, as well as thinking about how change impacts on our culture and traditions, whatever they may be.

Tonga Language Week is the third of seven Pacific language weeks that will take place in 2019.

“Everyone, no matter where they are from, should be able to think, dream and speak in their own language. But, right now, the future of our Pacific languages is fragile and diminishing by the generation.

“Put in the context of broader change, what that means is that if we do not act, the words that future generations of Pacific New Zealanders use to understand where they come from and how they see the world will not be their own.

The theme for Tonga Language Week is “Fakakoloa ‘o Aotearoa ‘aki ‘a e Tauhi Fonua”, or, in English, “a Tongan Perspective of Enriching Aotearoa, New Zealand”. Tonga Language Week runs from Sunday 1 September to Saturday 7 September.

“For me, this theme captures what I am saying about the role of language in our changing society. We have always known that embracing our Pacific culture would not hold us back, but rather propel us forward.

“What the theme does, is provide us with a space to reflect on the huge contribution Pacific languages make to life in Aotearoa and to think deeply about how we embrace this to ensure the change we are driving works for all our communities.

It was announced in this year’s Wellbeing Budget that the government would allocate $20 million over the next four years to ensure Aotearoa New Zealand is home to thriving Pacific languages.

“Changing the status of Pacific languages is a long-term project that requires all of us, including politicians, officials, community, academics, journalists, teachers and parents, to work together. That’s why our decision in the Budget to allocate funding to establish a dedicated Pacific Language Unit within the Ministry for Pacific Peoples is so important,” says Aupito William Sio.

This year’s Tonga Language Week has even greater significance than normal as it takes place during the United Nations’ International Year of Indigenous Languages.

Note to editors

Tonga Language Week will be officially launched today at 3pm by Anahila Kanongata'a-Suisuiki MP. The launch will take place at the Banquet Hall in Parliament.

Further information about Tonga Language Week including resources can be found here.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Dave Hansford on The Dig: Whose Biodiversity Is It Anyway?

The DOC-led draft Biodiversity Strategy seeks a “shared vision.” But there are more values and views around wildlife than there are species. How can we hope to agree on the shape of Aotearoa’s future biota? More>>

Biodiversity HiveMind Update
Scoop and PEP invite you to join the discussion and share your issues, ideas and perspectives on biodiversity...

At a time when opinion can seem polarised, Scoop’s HiveMind process is able to identify areas of common ground. For example, almost everyone seems to agree that we should innovate to become more inclusive of nature and biodiversity in our city/town designs, that owning water rights should not allow owners to degrade the resource, and that we should be creating more mainland sanctuaries and marine reserves. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On National's Cheap Politics On Gun Reform

“The best reforms are made against the demands of your own base.” In the wake of the Port Arthur massacre, Tim Fischer chose not to pander to his own party’s worst short term instincts... More>>

ALSO:

Starting With Free Lunches: NZ's First Child And Youth Strategy Launched

Children’s Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft welcomes the launch of New Zealand’s first comprehensive strategy to meet the rights and needs of our children and young people. More>>

ALSO:

PPTA: Secondary Principals Ratify Deal

“I’m pleased that principals now have an agreed collective agreement. We can now focus on what matters; supporting each of our students to reach their full potential.” More>>

ALSO:

Treasury Criticism: Genter Defends Vehicle 'Feebate'

The proposal, unveiled in July, would slap an import fee on heavy-polluting gas guzzlers with the revenue used to subsidise clean, green vehicles... But a Treasury report, released to RNZ under the Official Information Act, advised the government that the evidence for both proposals was "mixed". More>>

ALSO:

Water Rights: Freshwater Report "A Platform For Discussion"

Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu “Ministers cannot and must not sideline this report. Forty percent of Aotearoa is in the Ngāi Tahu takiwā and over 75 percent of the country’s irrigation area is in Canterbury and Otago, where there is a crisis. The Crown has a legal duty to recognise and provide for Ngāi Tahu rights and interests in this taonga." More>>

ALSO:

Only Greens Oppose: Rugby World Cup Alcohol Amendment Bill Passes

A bill allowing licensed premises to remain open for Rugby World Cup matches has, with the agreement of Parliament, been passed, says Justice Minister Andrew Little. More>>

ALSO:

Dunedin South: Clare Curran To Leave Parliament At 2020 Election

Labour Dunedin South MP Clare Curran has announced she will not re-stand at the 2020 election, closing a twelve year career in Parliament. She will remain in the seat until the election. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 