One Third Drop Out Rate Should be End of Fees Free

Sunday, 8 September 2019, 11:59 am
“Reports that one third of students benefiting from the Fees Free scheme failed to complete even one course confirms the scheme is the kind of waste New Zealand cannot afford in worsening economic conditions,” according to ACT Leader David Seymour.

“ACT has opposed the scheme consistently and these results are further vindication. Of course students will take free money, but taxpayers want results. As economic conditions worsen, New Zealand cannot afford low quality spending.

“Perhaps most damningly, the scheme has not helped improve equity, it has done the opposite. Poor education outcomes for Maori, Pacific, and students from low income households are one of New Zealand’s greatest problems, and fees free has, if anything, made it worse.

The Herald has reported Fees Free Students were 17 per cent Maori and nine per cent pacific, versus 21 and 12 per cent respectively.

“The Government has made much of its claim that fees free is not about rewarding university students, but encouraging study across a range of course levels. In reality, 53 per cent of fees free students were at a university, compared with 42 per cent of non-fees free students.

“It is a shame there is no data on what decile high schools the fees free students came from. Given they are more often European students attending university, it's statistically most likely that the students benefiting from fees free are those from higher decile high schools.

“Everything ACT has said about fees free is vindicated again by these new figures. Fees free is a transfer of cash to the students who were already ahead, that nonetheless devalues tertiary study by removing a price from it.

“ACT would scrap the scheme, and return to students making a contribution to their education, albeit borrowed through the student loan scheme on generous terms.

“ACT would use savings from reducing low quality spending such as this to introduce a 17.5 per cent flat rate of income and personal tax. Having the fairest, simplest, more competitive tax system in the world instead of low quality spending is the kind of preparation New Zealand needs for an economic downturn.

Gordon Campbell: On China And Hong Kong (And Boris)

What a wretched time is being had by Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam. A few days ago, a leaked recording of her comments to a gathering of business leaders showed that she wants to resign but is being bullied by China into not doing so – while in the meantime, millions of Hong Kong’s citizens continue to protest in the streets.

In the circumstances, yesterday’s move by Lam to scrap – rather than merely suspend – the hated extradition law that first triggered the protests three months ago, seems like the least she can do. It may also be too little, too late. More>>

 

Fresh Water: Government Launches Action Plan

The Action Plan for Healthy Waterways sets out the proposed new requirements to improve freshwater, which include: • Raising the bar on ecosystem health, including protecting wetlands and streams... • Set higher standards for swimming... • Interim controls on land intensification... More>>

ALSO:

100,000 Target Out, Shared Equity In: KiwiBuild "Reset" Announced

The reset includes: • New ways for people to become home owners, such as shared-ownership schemes • Boosting supply by building more homes where evidence shows they are needed • Reducing to 5% the deposit required for a government-backed mortgage
• Reducing the amount developers receive for triggering the government underwrite… More>>

ALSO:

Amnesty: Law On Children In Police Cells Must Change

“Children being held in police cells because there’s nowhere else for them to go is not acceptable, especially considering many have not been found guilty of an offence. A law that breaches children’s human rights in New Zealand can and should change, urgently.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Combatting The Measles Outbreaks

At Monday’s post-Cabinet press conference, the director-general of Health predicted that the current measles outbreaks will peak in about two weeks time. Let's hope. More>>

ALSO:

Credit Bill Amendments: Govt Announces Interest Rate Cap

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi announced that an interest rate cap of 0.8 percent day will be included in the bill going through Parliament at the moment. More>>

ALSO:

Study: $630 Million Funding Shortfall For Social Services

The government is underfunding social service providers delivering services that are essential to the wellbeing of New Zealand children, families, whānau and communities by an estimated $630 million a year, an independent study has found. More>>

ALSO:

Response To Law Commission: Evidence Act Will See "Further Changes"

“The Government accepts the Law Commission’s conclusion that the Act is generally working well, but that some improvements are needed. This includes ensuring that the Act works better for certain groups, such as complainants and witnesses in sexual violence and family violence cases." More>>

