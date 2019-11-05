Parliament: Oral Questions - 5 November 2019

Questions to Ministers

1. GREG O'CONNOR to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?

2. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s actions and policies?

3. MARK PATTERSON to the Minister for Regional Economic Development: What recent Provincial Growth Fund announcements have been made?

4. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by all his statements and policies?

5. Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: Does he believe that timely updates of the Ministry of Health’s New Zealand Health statistics webpage are important?

6. ANGIE WARREN-CLARK to the Minister of Health: What progress is being made in improving access to new cancer medicines?

7. Hon LOUISE UPSTON to the Minister for Social Development: Does she stand by her policies and actions?

8. Dr DEBORAH RUSSELL to the Minister for Trade and Export Growth: What progress has New Zealand made on trade agreements to help our primary sector and other vital exporters?

9. CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister of Transport: Is it correct that he said “there were a couple of reckless things said during the election” at the 2018 Informa New Zealand Rail conference; if so, what were those reckless things?

10. JONATHAN YOUNG to the Minister of Energy and Resources: Is the Government investigating geothermal resources for electricity generation on the West Coast of the South Island?

11. PAUL EAGLE to the Minister for Building and Construction: What recent reports has she seen about changing trends in New Zealand housing?

12. NICOLA WILLIS to the Associate Minister of Transport: Why was it only after an intervention from the Ombudsman that she released information in the public interest about her 26 March letter to the Minister of Transport, and does she stand by her view stated in that letter that work on rapid transit should be prioritised ahead of a second Mount Victoria tunnel?

