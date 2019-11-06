Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

More support for schools to reduce energy consumption

Wednesday, 6 November 2019, 11:26 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Chris Hipkins
Minister of Education


06 November 2019

PĀNUI PĀPĀHO
MEDIA STATEMENT


More support for schools to reduce energy consumption and environmental impact

The Government is supporting schools to cut down their energy consumption and reduce environmental impacts, with a quarter of all schools having their lights replaced with LEDs, a sustainability contestable fund and a plan to improve the environmental sustainability of all schools in the future.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins and Green Party’s Energy Spokesperson Gareth Hughes made the announcement today at Epuni Primary School in Lower Hutt.

The initiative supports the commitment in the Confidence & Supply agreement between the Green Party and the Labour Party to support the transition to 100% renewable energy by 2035, including investigating ways to encourage the use of solar panels in schools.

“Tackling climate change is a key priority for this Government and it requires practical policies and action from all sectors including education,” Chris Hipkins said.

“Schools make up a significant part of the Government’s property portfolio and we are supporting schools to do their bit to reduce environmental impacts.

“We are accelerating the roll out of LED replacement lighting in about 550 schools around the country over the next three years.

“LED lights can cut schools’ energy usage on lighting by over 50%. The savings on power bills can be used to reinvest in other resources for teaching and learning.

“As of today, schools will be able to apply to a $5 million contestable fund for sustainability initiatives that reduce their environmental impact. This funding will support innovative energy projects in schools, for example installing solar panels, replacing inefficient heating systems and removing coal boilers to help speed up change.

“The Ministry of Education will run energy efficiency trials in 60 schools. It will also trial ways of reducing water use and carbon emissions to help develop an Environmental Action Plan. The Plan will set out the steps and actions to improve the environmental sustainability of all schools.

“This $16 million package is part of our broader programme of work to modernise all schools including making them sustainable and energy efficient by 2030,” Chris Hipkins said.

The Green Party’s Energy spokesperson Gareth Hughes said schools need support to reduce their carbon footprint, and that students themselves are calling for fast action on climate change.

“These young people are the future. We’re delighted to help in the creation of sustainable learning environments for them and for future generations.

“Something as simple as introducing LED lighting reduces schools’ overall energy use significantly, and eases the demands on our electricity system overall,” Gareth Hughes said.

Note:
• Further information including the application form for the Sustainability Contestable fund is available on the Ministry of Education website. Applications close on 31 January 2020. There will be a second application and funding round in 2020.
• Sixty eight schools are already lined up to get LED light replacements. The Ministry will be working with other schools around the country over the next three years to identify more schools that require LED light replacements.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Unnecessary New Police Powers (And Spain's Election)

Safety can be dangerous stuff. Paradoxically, when governments say they’re doing things to make us more safe, the effects often make us feel less safe.

Police pursuits for example, have a track record (and a body count) that makes them more dangerous than the original risk. Armed police units belong in the same category.

The more insidious examples have to do with terrorism... More>>

 
 

Luxon: Ex-Air New Zealand Boss Wins National's Botany Candidacy

Former Air New Zealand chief executive Christopher Luxon has been chosen as the National Party's candidate for the Botany electorate... He will contest the seat held by Jami-Lee Ross, now an independent, who quit National in explosive fashion last year. More>>

ALSO:

"Upgrade": China FTA Negotiations Conclude

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth David Parker have announced the conclusion of negotiations to upgrade New Zealand’s existing free trade agreement with China... More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Council Restructure: New Committees Include Climate Change

Mayor Phil Goff has unveiled changes to Auckland Council’s committee structure, including establishing a new climate change committee and new subcommittees for CCO oversight and value for money. More>>

ALSO:

Forest & Bird: Court RMA Decision Means Better Marine Protection

Today’s decision upheld the High Court and Environment Court’s rulings that the RMA can be used to protect New Zealand’s coastal marine environment from the negative effects of fishing. More>>

ALSO:

ASEAN & Sheep Placenta Cream: Ardern Meets Thai PM

Mr Prayut greeted Ms Ardern warmly, asking about her daughter Neve, who was back home in New Zealand. Then it was down to business with talk of taking tips from New Zealand about adding value to agricultural goods. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Stone Age Package

Bad enough that the National Party led by Simon Bridges is still aiming to run a modern economy with a package of ideas – tax cuts, de-regulation, small government – which became discredited over a decade ago...This though, National has proved it is still stuck in a social time warp as well. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 