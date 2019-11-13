Kiwis to Have Their Say on End of Life Choice

New Zealand First backs the public to decide on the End of Life Choice Bill via a referendum at the 2020 General Election.

The Bill, with New Zealand First’s referendum provision incorporated, passed its final reading in Parliament this evening.

New Zealand First Spokesperson for Health, Jenny Marcroft, says that the issue of assisted dying is too important for temporarily empowered politicians alone to decide upon.

“New Zealand First believes this decision affects the fabric of society, and is one that requires the direct participation of the public.

“This is in keeping with a party principle that has stood for 26 years; that where possible and practicable, referenda should replace MPs’ conscience votes.

“The conscience of 120 Members of Parliament simply cannot be representative of the conscience of the country as a whole,” says Ms Marcroft.

Ms Marcroft also noted that Parliament has set the referendum question, which is to be: “Do you support the End of Life Choice Act 2017 coming into force?”

“We want to ensure the public understands the decision they’re being asked to make, and expect a comprehensive educational campaign to be undertaken to help voters make an informed choice.

“We trust the New Zealand public to make this very important decision for their future” says Ms Marcroft



