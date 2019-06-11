Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Auckland Council chooses virtue signalling over services

Tuesday, 11 June 2019, 2:23 pm
Press Release: Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance

11 JUNE 2019

Responding to Auckland Council’s unanimous declaration of a ‘climate emergency’, Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesperson Jordan Williams says:

“It’s no wonder Auckland Council’s finances have spiraled into debt. It’s lost sight of its core business, trying to involve itself in international issues like climate change purely for the sake of virtue signaling.”

“In fact, Council staff have admitted that the main reason for this declaration is concern for the Council’s reputation. In other words, Auckland Council is spending time and our money in a bidding war just to look better than other councils.”

“The Council admits the ‘declaration’ has no legal standing. It is purely symbolic and will do nothing to change the global climate. Auckland Council should ignore the activist groups and focus on delivering services and value to ratepayers.”

The Ratepayers’ Alliance has started a petition calling on Councillors to return their focus to core services, available at www.ratepayers.nz/climate_grandstanding.

ENDS




© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Military Withdrawal From Iraq

So, New Zealand is pulling out of its military role at Camp Taji in Iraq, where in partnership with the Australians, we currently provide about a quarter of the personnel engaged in a programme that trains Iraqi soldiers...

One fascinating aspect of this withdrawal decision is that it is not a case of victory over ISIS having being declared and everyone else going home at the same time, too. Only a couple of months ago, Canada announced that it would be extending its 250-strong training force until March 2021 at least. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: The Treasury Debacle And NZ's Wider Security Problems

It's now evident that this scenario of Treasury being victimised by demon hackers was still being allowed to be peddled in public, even after Treasury was told that no such hack had occurred. More>>

ALSO:

'What New Zealanders Think': Justice Reform Group's First Report

The overwhelming message from New Zealanders is that regardless of how they come into contact with the justice system, it is failing them and their families and there is a need for transformative and sustained change, according to a new report. More>>

ALSO:

Unsafe Speed Limits: Local Support For Change, National Party Criticism

Local leaders are backing reduced speed limits... It follows the revelation from a New Zealand Transport Agency tool that the speed limit on 87 percent of roads is higher than what is deemed the safe travel speed. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Fallacy Of Political Moderation

This ‘myth of the political centre’ is a shared belief among politicians and journalists alike. (It dovetails nicely with journalism’s ‘myth of objectivity’, which promotes a similarly ideal fiction of even-handed moderation in all things…) More>>

ALSO:

Report & Video: PM's Post-Budget Post-Cab

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern opened her post-Budget post-cabinet press conference with a run down of her post-budget week plans, her assessment of the post-budget response from mental health, and a summary of the government's new investment in DHBs. More>>

ALSO:

Fast Process For Racing Bill: Profit 'Takes Priority Over Good Democracy'

The Salvation Army is extremely disappointed that the Government is prioritising profit and propping up New Zealand’s racing industry over people and problem gambling harm. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 