Auckland Council chooses virtue signalling over services

11 JUNE 2019



Responding to Auckland Council’s unanimous declaration of a ‘climate emergency’, Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesperson Jordan Williams says:

“It’s no wonder Auckland Council’s finances have spiraled into debt. It’s lost sight of its core business, trying to involve itself in international issues like climate change purely for the sake of virtue signaling.”

“In fact, Council staff have admitted that the main reason for this declaration is concern for the Council’s reputation. In other words, Auckland Council is spending time and our money in a bidding war just to look better than other councils.”

“The Council admits the ‘declaration’ has no legal standing. It is purely symbolic and will do nothing to change the global climate. Auckland Council should ignore the activist groups and focus on delivering services and value to ratepayers.”

The Ratepayers’ Alliance has started a petition calling on Councillors to return their focus to core services, available at www.ratepayers.nz/climate_grandstanding.

