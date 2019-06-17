Have your say on fair pay for support workers

The Health Committee is seeking submissions on the Support Workers (Pay Equity) Settlements Amendment Bill.

The bill aims to address historical inequalities and ensure support workers receive fair pay. It seeks to do this by clearly defining the role of support workers, clarifying that mental health and addiction support workers are included.

The bill would give effect to some elements of the Ministry of Social Development and Ministry for Vulnerable Children, Oranga Tamariki (Care and Support Workers Pay Equity) Settlement Agreement and the Mental Health and Addiction Support Workers (Pay Equity) Settlement Agreement 2018.

New pay rates would be related to the qualification held by support workers. Employers would receive government funding to facilitate new pay rates and back payment of previously underpaid employees.

Tell the Health Committee what you think

Make your submission on the bill by midnight on Thursday 18 July 2019.

Read the Bill







© Scoop Media

