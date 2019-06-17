Have your say on fair pay for support workers
Monday, 17 June 2019, 5:41 pm
Press Release: The Health Committee
The Health Committee is seeking submissions on the Support
Workers (Pay Equity) Settlements Amendment Bill.
The
bill aims to address historical inequalities and ensure
support workers receive fair pay. It seeks to do this by
clearly defining the role of support workers, clarifying
that mental health and addiction support workers are
included.
The bill would give effect to some
elements of the Ministry of Social Development and Ministry
for Vulnerable Children, Oranga Tamariki (Care and Support
Workers Pay Equity) Settlement Agreement and the Mental
Health and Addiction Support Workers (Pay Equity) Settlement
Agreement 2018.
New pay rates would be related to
the qualification held by support workers. Employers would
receive government funding to facilitate new pay rates and
back payment of previously underpaid employees.
Tell the Health Committee what you
think
Make your submission on the bill by
midnight on Thursday 18 July 2019.
Read the
Bill
